NBA: Nine more players diagnosed with coronavirus

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) have confirmed that nine more players have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus that continues to threaten the entire world.

In an official statement, NBA stated that a total of 344 players underwent tests for COVID-19 between June 24-29 and nine of them returned with positive result.

The recent results take the total number of coronavirus cases in NBA to 25 so far.

"In tests conducted of 344 NBA players between June 24-29, an additional nine players have tested positive for the coronavirus. Twenty-five of 351 players have tested positive since testing began on June 23," the NBA said.

Additionally, 10 out of 884 staff members who were tested for coronavirus have also been diagnosed with the pandemic.

"In tests conducted of 884 team staff between June 23-29, 10 have tested positive for the coronavirus," the statement added.

All the players and team staff members who have been tested positive for COVID-19 will remain in self-isolation until they satisfy public health protocols and are cleared by a physician.

The NBA has been suspended since March 11 due to coronavirus pandemic, thus leaving professional sport in North America at a standstill.

Earlier, the NBA Board of Governors had given a go-ahead to a competitive format for the resumption of the 2019-20 season. A total of 22 teams will return to play when the NBA season will restart on a tentative date of July 31.