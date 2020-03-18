NBA star Kevin Durant tested positive for coronavirus

NBA star Kevin Durant is among the four basketball players from Brooklyn Nets who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Only one NET player has shown symptoms while the other three are asymptomatic. All four players are currently isolated and under the care of team physicians, according to a statement from the team, reports CNN.

It is unclear whether Durant is showing symptoms for the novel coronavirus or no. The injured Durant, who is yet to play for the Nets since signing for the club last year, confirmed to The Athletic website he has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

"Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We`re going to get through this," Durant was quoted as saying.

Durant has been sidelined since June 10, 2019 after he tore his Achilles tendon during Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

The identities of the other three players, however, have not been revealed.

"The organisation is currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and is working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting," the Nets said in a statement available on their official Twitter handle.

"All players and members of the Nets travel party are being asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication with team medical staff.

"The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organisation and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible," the statement added.

The news comes one week after the NBA announced it is suspending the season after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.