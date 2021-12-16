NBA: Stephen Curry becomes all-time top 3-point scorer in history, Top-5 list HERE

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry shot his 2,974th 3-pointer on Tuesday night (December 14) against the New York Knicks to become the top 3-point scorer in NBA history.

By doing so, he broke the record set by Ray Allen, who witnessed the historic moment from the stands and later congratulated the baller with a custom jersey "Curry 2974".

Curry born in Davidson (Town in North Carolina), United States of America, was a 3-star recruit and the 256th-ranked player in the 2006 class. He went to a school that hadn't had a player drafted since the 1960s. And today, he has made more three-pointers than anyone in NBA history. Curry has done something which can be just described as "Incredible".

Ray Allen with 2973 3-pointers sits number 2 in the list now and Reggie Miller with 2560 3-pointers is currently 3rd in the all-time list. Below are the top-5 all-time leaders for most 3-pointers made in the history of the NBA.

1) Stephen Curry - 2974

2) Ray Allen - 2973

3) Reggie Miller - 2560

4) James Harden - 2509

5) Kyle Korver - 2450

Ray Allen congratulates Stephen Curry on breaking his all-time three-point record. #NBA75 History tonight on TNT pic.twitter.com/RAIRN0vpa0 — NBA (@NBA) December 15, 2021

Curry was always considered as the league's greatest shooter and now the numbers are there to back him. Curry also holds a record of most 3-pointers including 400 3s in one season and now he has broken the record of Allen, who the held record since passing Reggie Miller in 2011.