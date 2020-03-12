हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
NBA

NBA suspends season after player tests positive for coronavirus

Utah Jazz were scheduled to take on Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena on Wednesday but the match was abruptly postponed. 

Official logo

New York: The NBA announced the suspension of its season after a player was found to have "preliminarily tested positive" for coronavirus.

Utah Jazz were scheduled to take on Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena on Wednesday but the match was abruptly postponed.

The league said that Utah Jazz`s player preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19, shortly before the start of the game.

"The NBA announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19. The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight`s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. At that time, tonight`s game was cancelled. The affected player was not in the arena," NBA said in a statement.

"The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight`s schedule of games until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic," the statement added. 

