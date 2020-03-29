NBA's New York Knicks owner James Dolan tests positive for coronavirus

NBA team New York Knicks owner James Dolan has been diagnosed with the deadly coronavirus that continues to spread rapidly all around the world.

Confirming the news, New York Knicks took to their official Twitter handle and informed that Dolan is currently under self-isolation and continues to experience little to no symptoms.

The NBA team further confirmed that Dolan still continues to oversee business operations.

"The Madison Square Garden Company Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jim Dolan has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been in self-isolation and is experiencing little to no symptoms. He continues to oversee business operations," the tweet stated.

Earlier, Utah Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, who were tested positive for the novel coronavirus, were cleared by the Utah department of Health after being put under self-isolation for 14 days.

On March 12, the NBA announced the suspension of its season after Utah Jazz players found "preliminarily tested positive" for coronavirus.

Later, NBA star Kevin Durant of Brooklyn Nets was also tested positive for the deadly COVID-19.