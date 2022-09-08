Neeraj Chopra at Diamond League 2022 finals live streaming: How to watch Indian javelin star's event online and on TV?

India's javelin star Neeraj Chopra will be back in action on Thursday (September 8) at the Diamond League 2022 finals to clinch another gold medal. Not to forget, Neeraj has never won a Diamond League title ever and this is the first time the star javelin thrower will be aiming for a gold medal at the finals. Neeraj qualified for the finals when he finished at the top in the Lausanne event last month.

The 24-year-old has been in top form this season, breaking his national record twice. He started off at the Paavo Nurmi Games with a throw of 89.30m before he broke it again at Stockholm Diamond League. After that Neeraj clinched the silver medal at the World Championships but missed the Commonwealth Games 2022 due to a thigh injury which he had sustained during the World Championships. He then made a comeback at Lausanne DL after many deliberations. His participation was not decided until the last day as concerns were there related to Neeraj's injury. However, the javelin star attained full fitness in time to stand first at Lausanne with a throw of 89.08m.

Patriks Gailums 83.65m__

Leandro Ramos 84.78m__

Curtis Thompson 87.70m__

Julian Weber 89.54m__

Jakub Vadlejch 90.88m__

Neeraj Chopra 89.94m__



Six names for one coveted crown, and they've all hit their personal best mark in this season._



An exciting final awaits us! #ZurichDL pic.twitter.com/R3XnPNAzqY — Inspire Institute of Sport (@IIS_Vijayanagar) September 8, 2022

Neeraj is still looking to breach the 90m mark which he has not broken yet. Neeraj will become the first Indian to do so if he cross 90m tonight. Not to forget, Pakistan's Arsdhad Nadeem crossed that mark last month during CWG 2022. And that should inspire the 24-year-old to do so as well.

When and what time will Neeraj's event at Diamond League 2022, Grand Final in Zurich start?

Neeraj's event at Diamond League 2022, Grand Final in Zurich will take place on September 08 (Thursday) 10:30 PM IST onwards.

Where will the Diamond League 2022, Grand Final be held?

The Diamond League 2022, Grand Final will be held at the Zurich Letzigrund Stadium.

Which channel will telecas Neeraj's event at Diamond League 2022, Grand Final in Zurich on TV?

Neeraj's event at Diamond League 2022, Grand Final in Zurich will be aired live on Sports 18.

How to watch the live streaming of Neeraj's event at Diamond League 2022, Grand Final in Zurich?

Neeraj's event at Diamond League 2022, Grand Final in Zurich can be streamed live on Voot Select.

