Neeraj Chopra decides to end 2021 season, says focus shifted to packed 2022

New Delhi: Olympic gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has decided to end his 2021 competition season due to a "packed schedule of travel and a bout of illness" and vowed to comeback stronger in a busy 2022.

"The packed schedule of travel and a bout of illness has meant I have not been able to resume training since Tokyo...," Neeraj wrote on an instagram post. "...Therefore, along with my team, have decided to cut short by 2021 competition season to be able to take some time off, recharge and come back stronger for a packed 2022 calendar which includes the World Championships, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games."

The 23-year-old Chopra, who had ended India's 100-year wait for a track and field medal in the Olympics with a gold medal at Tokyo, has been on a busy schedule since his return to the country, leaving him exhausted. He also suffered a slight bout of fever.

Chopra, who has been attending various felicitation functions across the country, was overwhelmed by all the support. "Firstly, I want to thank everyone for the love and affection I have received since I came back from Tokyo. I have honestly been overwhelmed by the support from across the country and beyond, and am short of words to express my gratitude to you all," he said.

"I have been encouraged by all the support to Indian athletics over these past few weeks and would urge you all to keep supporting India and Indian athletics in the months and years to come."

Chopra had become only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics when he produced a second round throw of 87.58m in the finals at Tokyo.