Neeraj Chopra Diamond League Final 2024 Schedule: When, Where And How To Watch Javelin Throw Match Live On TV, Mobile Apps, Online

Indian javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra will be looking to finish his season on a high as he competes in the men’s javelin throw event at the Diamond League 2024 Final in Brussels this Saturday. The 26-year-old, who secured a silver medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics, is eager to make his mark at the prestigious event.

Neeraj earned his spot in the Diamond League final by finishing fourth in the overall standings, accumulating 14 points from two second-place finishes in the Doha and Lausanne legs. His best throw of the season came during the Lausanne event last month, where he achieved a remarkable 89.49m, the second-best throw of his career. Among all the finalists, only Grenada’s Anderson Peters has recorded a longer throw this season with a meet record of 90.61m in Lausanne, breaking Keshorn Walcott’s 2015 record of 90.16m.

Despite finishing just two points behind last year’s champion, Jakub Vadlejch of Czechia, Neeraj enters the final with high hopes. Peters leads the standings with 29 points, followed by Germany’s Julian Weber with 21 points, and Vadlejch with 16 points. Neeraj’s consistent performances throughout the season have kept him among the top contenders.

Men’s Javelin Throw Finalists

Anderson Peters – Grenada

Julian Weber – Germany

Jakub Vadlejch – Czechia

Neeraj Chopra – India

Andrian Mardare – Moldova

Roderick Genki Dean – Japan

Artur Felfner – Ukraine

Neeraj, who is aiming to add another major accolade to his impressive resume, will be competing against the best in the world. His goal will be to outshine his competitors, especially Peters, who has been in top form this season.

Javelin Throw: Event Details

Event: Men’s Javelin Throw Final – Diamond League 2024

Date and Time: Saturday, September 14, 11:52 PM IST

Venue: King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels

Diamond League Final: Where To Watch

Fans can catch the action live on the Viacom18 network

Where to live stream Neeraj Chopra's event at Diamond League?

For those preferring to stream, the event will be available live on the JioCinema app and website, ensuring that Neeraj’s supporters across India won’t miss out on his thrilling performance.

With the season drawing to a close, Neeraj Chopra is determined to deliver a standout performance and cement his place as one of the world’s top javelin throwers. All eyes will be on him as he seeks to end his 2024 season with a Diamond League victory.