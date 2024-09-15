Neeraj Chopra Earns This Prize Money After Finishing 2nd, Falls Short by 0.01m At Diamond League 2024- Check Here

India’s javelin superstar Neeraj Chopra concluded his 2024 season on a high note with yet another impressive performance at the Diamond League Final in Brussels. Although he narrowly missed out on the top spot by just 0.01 meters, Chopra secured the runners-up position, adding another podium finish to his incredible season. Neeraj threw 87.86m at the King Baudouin Stadium, but Grenadian star Anderson Peters edged him out with a throw of 87.87m to claim the prestigious Diamond Trophy.

Another Near-Miss In 2024

This year has seen Chopra replicate his 2023 performance, finishing as the runner-up in the Diamond League series once again. The reigning world champion, who earlier earned silver at the Paris Olympics, was upstaged by Peters, who made a stunning comeback to claim the title in Brussels. This result marks Neeraj’s fourth second-place finish of the season, having previously finished second in the Doha Diamond League, Lausanne Diamond League, and the Paris Olympics.

Despite the narrow misses, Chopra’s consistency has been remarkable. His best throw of the season, 89.49m, came during the Lausanne Diamond League, securing his spot in the finals. In total, Chopra earned USD 12,000 (approximately INR 10.06 lakh) for his runners-up finish in the Diamond League Final, bringing his total earnings in the competition to over INR 20 lakh.

Earnings And Prize Money In 2024

Neeraj Chopra’s solid performances throughout the 2024 season have earned him significant prize money. The 26-year-old bagged 14 points in the Diamond League series, securing USD 12,000 for his second-place finish in Brussels. Earlier in the season, Chopra earned USD 12,000 for his second-place finishes in both Doha and Lausanne, making his total earnings from the Diamond League alone exceed INR 20 lakh.

Anderson Peters Takes the Top Prize

While Neeraj earned another runner-up honor, Anderson Peters claimed the Diamond Trophy and a cash prize of USD 30,000 (approximately INR 25.16 lakh). Peters, who finished fourth in the Paris Olympics behind Chopra, delivered an exceptional performance in Brussels, marking his triumphant return to the top tier of javelin throwing.

Neeraj Chopra's Consistent Performance

Neeraj Chopra’s 2024 season may have been filled with narrow misses, but his consistency and determination have solidified his place among the world's elite athletes. With significant earnings from the Diamond League and his historic silver at the Paris Olympics, Chopra continues to build on his legacy as India’s ‘Golden Boy’ of athletics. Despite falling short by just a centimeter in Brussels, Chopra’s star remains undimmed as he looks ahead to future competitions, determined to reach even greater heights.