Neeraj Chopra emulates his golden attempt from Tokyo Olympics with a new twist - WATCH

Neeraj Chopra and javelin go hand-in-hand and a similar sight was seen during his ongoing vacation in Maldives. The 23-year-old, who won a gold medal in the men's javelin finals at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year, was seen emulating his throw from the showpiece event, but this time it was underwater in a scuba diving kit.

The video was shared by Neeraj on Twitter, where he wrote: "Aasman par, zameen pe, ya underwater, I'm always thinking of the javelin!"

Neeraj is staying at the Furaveri Resort in the Maldives.

Ever since Neeraj bagged the historic gold at the Tokyo Olympics held this year, India's javelin star has been experiencing an exciting but hectic lifestyle. The 23-year-old, who is the first Indian track and field athlete to win an Olympic medal, has been a part of numerous felicitation ceremonies, featured on multiple TV programme and even took time out to shoot his first TV commercial.

Maldives has been a popular destination choice among the Bollywood celebrities and also the cricketers. Several Bollywood celebrites in the past year flew to the country situated in the Indian Ocean for a refreshing vacation.