Neeraj Chopra javelin throw finals Live-Streaming: When and where to watch Tokyo Olympics 2020 men javelin throw final live?

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will eye podium finish when he compete in the men's final on Saturday (August 7). Chopra made it to the final round after attaining an automatic qualification in the Men's Long Throws Qualification -- Group A.

Neeraj Chopra who was throwing the javelin in 15th position in the group threw a monstrous throw of 86.65m and automatically qualified for the final after just his first attempt. Finland's Lassi Etelatalo was another thrower who automatically qualified in the first attempt.

Neeraj will again be in action as he eyes to finish the Tokyo 2020 campaign with a medal on Saturday. Should Neeraj Chopra end on a podium, it will be India’s first medal in track and field events since British-Indian Norman Pritchard, who won two silvers during the 1900 Olympics.

Here's everything you need to know about the Neeraj Chopra’s men’s javelin throw finals:

Match Details:

Time: 4:30 PM IST

Date: 07-08-2021

Venue: Olympic Stadium

Where to watch the Neeraj Chopra’s men’s javelin throw finals live?

The match will be aired on Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD will broadcast Tokyo 2020 in regional languages. You can also watch the match on DD Doordarshan channel.

Where to watch the Neeraj Chopra’s men’s javelin throw finals match online/live stream?

Live streaming of the Tokyo Olympics wrestling event will be available on SonyLIV website, SonyLIV app, and Jio TV.