India's Golden Boy Neeraj Chopra Set To Strike Again At FBK Games In Netherlands On June 4

Neeraj Chopra, the Olympic champion javelin thrower, will be competing in the Fanny Blankers-Koen Games in Hengelo, Netherlands on June 4. Chopra recently won the Doha leg of Diamond League Meeting series on May 5, with a world-leading throw of 88.67m. The FBK Games, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold level meet, was named after Fanny Blankers-Koen, who won four gold medals at the 1948 Olympic Games in London.

The organisers of the FBK Games expressed their excitement about Chopra's participation and described him as a talented athlete who is always pushing his limits. The competition will feature Chopra and reigning world champion Anderson Peters, who had finished third in Doha with a best throw of 85.88m, and Olympic silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic, who finished second with 88.63m. This will be the second meeting between the world's top two javelin throwers in just one month.

Chopra and Peters had previously faced each other in the World Championships in USA, where Chopra finished second and Peters emerged as the winner. Chopra is currently training in Antalya, Turkey, and is expected to compete in the Ostrava Golden Spike event in the Czech Republic, another World Athletics Continental Tour Gold level meet, on June 27.

The FBK Games is a highly regarded competition, and Chopra's participation is sure to draw in a lot of attention. With his recent season-opening win and world-leading throw, Chopra is poised to continue his impressive form and possibly emerge victorious in Hengelo. Fans of the sport will undoubtedly be eagerly watching to see how Chopra performs against his toughest competition.