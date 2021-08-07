Neeraj Chopra men's javelin throw finals Tokyo Olympics LIVE Updates: After 87.03, Neeraj Chopra records 87.58m in 2nd attempt

Neeraj Chopra men's javelin throw finals Tokyo Olympics LIVE Updates: Neeraj Chopra will look to bring India its first medal in athletics, when the 23-year-old competes in the finals of the men's javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics. The athlete, who hails from Haryana, threw a monstrous 86.65m to top the qualifying round and will aim for the gold in the finale.

Standing on his way will be Germany's Johannes Vetter, who despite recording over 90m on several occasion, finished second at the qualification, 1.01m behind the Indian. Meanwhile, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem (85.16m), finished third.

Norway's Andreas Thorkildsen holds the Olympic record with a 90.57m, which he achieved in Beijing Olympics in 2008. While the world record, which is 98.48m is held by Czech Republic's Jan Železný, a milestone scripted in 1996.

Catch the LIVE updates from men's javelin finals at Tokyo Olympics:

The event is underway Moldovan athlete Andrian Mardare throwing 81.16m in his opening attempt. Neeraj too starts with a bang as he opens his account in the finals with a gigantic 87.03m throw. This is better than what he threw in the qualifying round.

So far only German javelin thrower Julian Weber has come close to Neeraj with a 85.30 attempt. His closest opponent Vetter records 82.52m in the first attempt.

Pakistan's Nadeem starts with a poor run-up but still manages to eclipse 82.40 in his opening attempt.

Neeraj closes as the top athlete after first attempt by all the twelve participating athletes. And now he has once again bettered his previous throw as he records 87.58m mark in the second attempt. The Indian knew right from the moment he released the javelin as he put his hands up in joy.