Paris Olympics 2024: India’s performance at the Paris Olympics 2024 has been less than stellar thus far, with the nation securing only three bronze medals and currently occupying the 54th spot in the medal standings. As the competition intensifies, all eyes are now on Neeraj Chopra, the reigning Olympic champion in the javelin throw. Neeraj's remarkable gold medal win at the Tokyo Olympics has cemented his status as a national hero, and expectations are sky-high for him to replicate that success in Paris.

Originating from a small village in Haryana, Neeraj Chopra discovered his passion for javelin throwing at a young age. His innate talent quickly became evident, and through relentless dedication and hard work, he ascended to become one of the world’s leading athletes. His historic gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics was a moment of immense pride and joy for India, and his journey has inspired countless young athletes across the nation.

As Neeraj prepares to compete in Paris, the weight of national hopes rests heavily on his shoulders. He is acutely aware of the expectations placed upon him by the 1.4 billion people who cheer him on. Despite the pressure, Neeraj remains focused and resolute. His preparation has been intense, with rigorous training ensuring that he is in peak condition for the competition. The javelin throw event will be a significant challenge, with a host of skilled competitors vying for the top spot. However, Neeraj’s technique, strength, and mental resilience have consistently proven to be his greatest assets.

When will Neeraj Chopra participate at Paris Olympics?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at the Paris Olympics is scheduled for August 6. The qualification rounds will commence with Group A at 1:50 pm, followed by Group B at 3:20 pm (local time). If Neeraj advances past the qualification round, he will compete in the final, set to begin at 11:55 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) on August 8.

Where to watch Neeraj Chopra's event at Paris Olympics?

For those eager to follow Neeraj's performance, the Paris Olympics 2024 is being broadcast live across multiple channels of the Sports18 Network in India. Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD will cover the event in English, with additional Tamil and Telugu broadcasts available. Sports18 Khel and Sports18 2 will provide coverage in Hindi. This comprehensive coverage will ensure that viewers can follow Neeraj Chopra's progress live and in high definition.

Where to live stream Neeraj Chopra's event at Paris Olympics?

For online streaming, fans can watch the Paris Olympics 2024 live on the JioCinema app and website, which offers free access to the games. This option provides a convenient way for viewers to watch Neeraj Chopra's event from anywhere, ensuring that fans can stay connected to the action and support their hero as he aims to bring home another gold medal for India.