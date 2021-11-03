हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra promises to win more medals for India after being conferred with Khel Ratna award

File image of Neeraj Chopra. (Source: Twitter)

India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra promised his fans to do more labour and achieve more success for himself and the country after his name was finalised for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award. 

This year as many as 12 Khel Ratna awards are being given across sports. The awardees will be honoured at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on 13 November. 

Neeraj, on Wednesday (3 November), posted pictures of various medals won by him during his career and wrote, "Very honoured to be awarded the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna alongside some outstanding sportspersons. Aap sabhi ke sahyog aur support ke liye tahe dil se dhanyavad."

He also wrote in hindi that he will always try and bring more laurels to the country with his performances. 

Neeraj was a surety as far as the Khel Ratna was concerned. He is only the second individual athlete from India to have clinched the Olympic gold medal after Abhinav Bindra who won the gold in Beijing 2008. 

The other Khel Ratna awardees include Olympic and Paralympic achievers as well as cricketers and footballers. 

They are:  Ravi Kumar(Wrestling), Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing), P.R Sreejesh (Hockey), Avani Lekhara (Para Shooting), Sumit Antil (Para Athletics), Pramod Bhagat (Para Badminton), Krishna Nagar (Para Badminton), Manish Narwal (Para Shooting), Mithali Raj (Cricket), Sunil Chhetri (Football), Manpreet Singh (Hockey).

