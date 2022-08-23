Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who pulled out of the recent Commonwealth Games due to a minor injury, is all set to take part in the Lausanne Diamond League Meeting on August 26. Neeraj posted a photo of himself on Twitter with the caption, "Feeling strong and ready for Friday. Thanks for the support, everyone. See you in Lausanne! @athletissima." Earlier, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) had cleared that Neeraj can only take part if he is declared medically fit.

Feeling strong and ready for Friday. Thanks for the support, everyone.

See you in Lausanne! @athletissima pic.twitter.com/wx52umcVtm — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 23, 2022

The 24-year-old Chopra figured in the list of competitors for the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League Meeting on August 26. "Neeraj will participate in (Lausanne) if he is declared medically fit," Sumariwalla had told PTI on Saturday.

Chopra had missed the Birmingham CWG due to a "minor" groin strain he suffered while winning a historic silver in the World Championships in Eugene, USA last month. He was advised one-month rest. "Neeraj is working on his rehabilitation and his team will take a call about the Lausanne Diamond League closer to the event," a source had said a few days back. Birmingham CWG silver medallist Avinash Sable also figured in the men's 3000m steeplechase event.