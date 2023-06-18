Neeraj Chopra Set To Make Comeback At Lausanne Diamond League 2023

Neeraj Chopra, the world's number-one javelin star, is expected to make his comeback at the Lausanne Diamond League 2023 in Switzerland on June 30. Neeraj, who is also the reigning Diamond League javelin champion, began his season with an impressive throw of 88.67m at the Doha Diamond League in May, marking the fourth-best throw of his career. Unfortunately, he suffered a muscle strain during training, forcing him to withdraw from the FBK Games in the Netherlands on June 4 and the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland on June 13.

The Diamond League website has now listed Neeraj Chopra as a participant in the Lausanne event. Additionally, the Indian javelin ace is scheduled to compete in the Ostrava Golden Spike athletics meet in the Czech Republic on June 27. In the upcoming Lausanne competition, Neeraj will face off against Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic, who won the silver medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with a throw of 89.51m at the Paavo Nurmi Games. Neeraj's throw of 88.67m currently trails Jakub's performance. Another competitor to watch out for is Germany's Julian Weber, who finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics and currently holds the third-best throw this season at 88.37m. Weber is also set to participate in the Lausanne Diamond League 2023.

In the Diamond League 2023 standings for men's javelin throw, Neeraj Chopra currently leads with eight points, thanks to his victory at the Doha Diamond League. Last year, Neeraj secured first place at the Lausanne Diamond League with an impressive throw of 89.08m. His personal best of 89.94m was achieved at the Stockholm Diamond League last year. The final of the Diamond League 2023 will be held in Eugene, USA on September 16-17.