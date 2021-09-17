Neeraj Chopra shares ‘near death experience’, cool star asked his physio ‘Ro kyun rahe ho’, Watch

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra is a cool customer on most occasions, even if it’s life-and-death situations for others. Neeraj’s cool demeanour was one of the reasons why he became India’s first gold medallist in track-and-field events and only the second individual gold medallist after Abhinav Bindra.

Sometime back Neeraj Chopra narrated a story of the time when he thought his plane was about to crash. Apart from the story itself being gripping, it was Neeraj’s narration of an otherwise dangerous incident which endeared his fans.

As a guest speaker at an event, Neeraj Chopra spoke about the time he had to take a flight from Abu Dhabi to Frankfurt and how the plane lost control for 10-15 seconds while in mid-air.

“For 10-15 seconds, all the lights were off and it felt as if the flight was descending at a very high speed. I had put on my headphones. As soon as I removed them, I could see people in chaos. People were crying, somebody was screaming, kids were also crying,” Neeraj Chopra tells the crowd in the video.

“So I said to my physio, who was sitting next to me. ‘Ro kyun rahe ho?’ What’s the point of screaming now? If it has to go down, it will go down and nobody can stop it,” said the 23-year-old narrated.

Neeraj, who has a personal best of 88.07m metres, clinched the historic gold with a throw of 87.58m in his second attempt at Tokyo Games.

The Olympic record stands at 90.57m set by Andreas Thorkildsen in Beijing 2008 and Neeraj said it would be great to add one more feather to his cap. “An Olympic gold medal is the ultimate. But in athletics, you can add one more thing to your gold medal – an Olympic record,” the 23-year-old said during his maiden trip to Kolkata after becoming the first ever Indian to win an Olympics gold in athletics.

“I’ve the national record standing at 88.07 metres, while the Olympic record is 90.57. If I can go a step further then it would be an Olympic gold with a personal best and an Olympic record,” he said, about his target.