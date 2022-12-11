topStoriesenglish
NEERAJ CHOPRA

Watch: Neeraj Chopra shares training video from Loughborough ahead of 2023 season - Check

Though Chopra pulled out of the Commonwealth Games 2022 due to a groin injury, he marked his return by becoming the first Indian to win a Diamond League meet in Lausanne and eventually became the first Indian to win a Diamond League trophy.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 07:45 PM IST

After a successful 2022, Tokyo Olympics javelin throw gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has begun his training at Loughborough University in England, ahead of the 2023 season. The Indian javelin throw ace took to Instagram to share a video of himself sweating it out on Sunday from the University's high-performance centre. "Working hard to get back in shape for the new season," Chopra wrote along with his picture and video. Chopra landed in England a few days ago and will be camped at Loughborough University, which is known for its state-of-the-art sports gym and training facilities, for 63 days. He is accompanied by his coach and biomechanics expert Dr. Klaus Bartonietz and physiotherapist Ishaan Marwaha.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Earlier this week, the 24-year-old had an interaction with the students of Loughborough University. Chopra's 2023 season is expected to include the World Athletics Championships in Budapest in August, the Asian Games in Hangzhou in September and also competitions in the Diamond League series. He competed in six competitions in 2022 and rewrote his national record twice in the season. Chopra also became the first Indian to win a silver at the world athletics championships in July.

