Neeraj Chopra sweats it out hard in gym in US, says ‘effort and hard work have no substitutes’ – WATCH

India's Tokyo Olympics 2020 gold medallist Neeraj Chopra recently moved to the US to get away from the unnecessary limelight in India in order to focus on his training and revive his fitness as he hasn’t participated in any competition after winning gold in Tokyo in 2021.

It seems like Neeraj is leaving no stone unturned to get back to his best as the star javelin thrower on Sunday (December 9) took to Instagram to post a video of himself in which he can be seen doing a rigorous workout in a gym, which included the tire jump as well.

Neeraj captioned the video, “Effort and hard work have no substitutes."

Earlier, Neeraj revealed that after coming from Tokyo he set himself free to eat anything and everything, especially the sweets (mithais) due to which he had gained close to 12 kgs.

"When I came back (From Tokyo) I had decided that I am going to eat all the food that I like as I was on strict diet in the whole Olympics cycle to stay fit. So after succeeding with the gold, I decided to eat my favourite things. That is why I gained closed to 12 kgs," Neeraj told reporters during a press conference.

However, the 24-year-old Track and Field athlete said that in three weeks he has been able to shed close to 5 kgs and is weighing the same he does in off-season. He plans to get fitter in the coming month before the focus shifts to javelin training.

The year 2022 is important for Neeraj as he has missed out on a lot of action since winning the gold in Tokyo. He is getting himself ready for World Championships, Diamond League, Commonwealth Games, and Asian Games, which all are scheduled to take place this year.