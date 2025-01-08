Neeraj Chopra To Host And Compete In Landmark International Javelin Tournament In India

India’s javelin superstar Neeraj Chopra is set to play a pivotal role in an upcoming international javelin competition, which the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is planning to host later this year. The tournament, aimed at promoting athletics in India, will feature the world’s top-10 javelin throwers and will be organized in collaboration with JSW Sports, a foreign partner, and the AFI. This marks a significant move to leverage Chopra’s global popularity and inspire the next generation of Indian athletes.

Outgoing AFI President Adille Sumariwalla announced the tournament in Chandigarh, stating, “We are looking to hold a top javelin competition in India. Neeraj Chopra will be part of the organizing team and will also compete in the event. With so much interest in javelin, particularly after August 7 being celebrated as National Javelin Day to honor Neeraj’s Tokyo Olympics gold, this competition is the next step to build momentum in Indian athletics.”

Chopra’s Role As Athlete And Ambassador

The event, scheduled after the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo from September 13-21, will see Chopra actively promoting the tournament. As part of his efforts, he is expected to personally invite elite javelin throwers, leveraging his camaraderie with international athletes. Chopra’s reputation as a respected figure in athletics has grown immensely, further strengthening India’s position as a serious player on the global stage.

Chopra has consistently demonstrated his dedication to the sport and his peers. Last year, despite a minor injury forcing him to withdraw from the Golden Spike meet in the Czech Republic, he attended the event as a guest to honor Olympic medalist Jakub Vadlejch. Such gestures have earned him admiration among athletes and organizers alike, adding to his appeal as a global ambassador for athletics.

Building on Chopra’s Success

Since his historic gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, Chopra has continued to elevate Indian athletics. He won a silver medal at the 2022 World Championships in Eugene and a gold at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest. Most recently, he clinched an Olympic silver at the Paris Games. Additionally, Chopra has been a consistent performer in the Diamond League, winning the Zurich title in 2022 and securing silver medals in Eugene (2023) and Brussels (2024).

Despite his global success, Chopra has only competed in India once during this period, winning the Federation Cup in Bhubaneswar in May 2024 with a throw of 82.27m. This rare appearance highlights the importance of hosting international athletics events in India to connect global stars with Indian fans.

India’s Growing Ambitions in Athletics

The upcoming javelin tournament is part of AFI’s broader efforts to position India as a hub for international athletics. India has expressed interest in hosting major global events, including the 2029 World Championships and the 2027 World Relays. AFI has also proposed a bronze-level Continental Tour event in Bhubaneswar this year and has submitted a bid for the 2028 World Junior Championships.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe acknowledged India’s growing ambitions during a recent visit, noting Bhubaneswar’s potential as a strong sporting city. Coe confirmed that India’s proposals are under evaluation, stating, “They (AFI) are sharing an ambition to stage more of our events. But our evaluation panel will ensure all assets are in place before finalizing bids.”

A Bright Future for Indian Athletics

With athletes like Neeraj Chopra, long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, and steeplechaser Avinash Sable making their mark on the global stage, Indian athletics is witnessing a transformative era. The planned international javelin competition and India’s bids for global events underscore the country’s commitment to fostering a thriving athletics culture and boosting its international presence. The upcoming tournament will not only celebrate Chopra’s legacy but also inspire India’s emerging talent, laying the foundation for a stronger future in athletics.