Neeraj Chopra At World Athletics Championships 2023: India Squad, Schedule, Timings, Livestreaming; All You Need To Know

The World Athletics Championships 2023 begis on Saturday (August 19) in Budapest in Hungary. There are 27 athletes from India who are taking part in the tournament. All eyes will be on India's main contender for a medal Neeraj Chopra. He is defending the silver medal he won last year. At the same time, Neeraj will be looking to change the colour of the medal in men's javelin. Neeraj will face stiff competition from the likes of Grenada's Anderson Peters, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem among other high-quality throwers.

India will pin hopes on Avinash Sable, who has taken rapid leaps in 3000m Steeplechase event. Sable is aiming for his first medal at the Worlds and there is no reason why he should not be dreaming about it.

Not to forget, India have won just 2 World Championships medals in the history of the tournament. Neeraj won it in 2022 and before him, it was Anju Bobby George who had won a bronze in long jump in 2003. M Sreeshankar and Jeswain Aldrin will be hoping to repeat the feat this year in the event. Watch out for Jyothi Yarraji as well in 100m hurdles.

#WorldAthleticsChamps starts tomorrow, what does your competition schedule look like? pic.twitter.com/MxGpP5yh7o — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) August 18, 2023

Good throw Kishore __ keep

Going _ https://t.co/ekPK6Bge2c — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) July 28, 2023

Full Indian squad for World Athletics Championships 2023

Javelin Throw

Men: Neeraj Chopra, D P Manu, Kishore Jena

Women: Annu Rani

3000m Steeplechase

Men: Avinash Sable

Women: Parul Chaudhary

Long Jump

Men: M Sreeshankar, Jeswin Aldrin

Women: Shaili Singh

100m Hurdles

Women: Jyothi Yarraji

20km race walk

Men: Akashdeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Paramjeet Singh

35km race walk

Men: Ram Baboo

800m

Men: Krishan Kumar

1500m

Men: Ajay Kumar Saroj

400m Hurdles

Men: Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan

High Jump

Men: Sarvesh Anil Kushare

Triple Jump

Men: Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhose Paul

4x400m Relay

Men: Amoj, Jacob, Muhammed Anas, Muhammed Ajmal, Rajesh Ramesh, Arul Rajalingam, Mijo Chacko Kurian

World Athletics Championships 2023 Live streaming in India

World Athletics Championships 2023 will be telecast live in India on the SonyLIV app. Live streaming of World Athletics Championships 2023 will be available in India for free on the JioCinema app.

Schedule of Indian athletes participating in the World Athletics Championship

August 19

Men’s 20m Race Walk Final - Akashdeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Paramjeet Singh (12:40 PM IST)

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Heats - Avinash Sable (3:05 PM IST)

Women’s Long Jump Qualification - Shaili Singh (3:55 PM IST)

Men’s 1500m Heats - Ajay Kumar Saroj (10:32 PM IST )

Men’s Triple Jump Qualification - Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhose Paul (11:05 PM IST)

August 20

Men’s High Jump Qualification - Sarvesh Anil Kushare (2:05 PM IST)

Men’s 400m Hurdles Heats - Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan (2:55PM IST )

Women’s Long Jump Final - Shaili Singh (Subject to qualification) (8:25PM IST )

Men’s 1500m Semifinals - Ajay Kumar Saroj (Subject to qualification) (9:05PM IST)

August 21

Men’s 400m Hurdles Semifinal - Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan (Subject to qualification) (11:05PM IST)

Men’s Triple Jump Final - Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhouse Paul (Subject to qualification) (11:10PM IST )

August 22

Women’s 100m Hurdles Heats - Jyothi Yarraji (10:10 PM IST )

Men’s 800m Heats - Krishan Kumar (10:50 PM IST )

Men’s High Jump Final - Sarvesh Anil Kushare (Subject to qualification) (11:25 PM IST )

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final - Avinash Sable (Subject to qualification) (1:12 AM IST-August 23)

August 23

Women’s Javelin Throw Group A Qualification - Annu Rani (1:50 PM IST)

OR

Women’s Javelin Throw Group B Qualification - Annu Rani (3:25 PM IST)

Men’s Long Jump Qualification - M Sreeshankar, Jeswin Aldrin (2:45 PM IST)

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Heats - Parul Chaudhary (11:15 PM IST)

Women’s 100m Hurdles Semifinal - Jyothi Yarraji (Subject to qualification) (12:10 AM IST -August 24)

Men’s 1500m Final - Ajay Kumar Saroj (Subject to qualification) (12:45 AM IST - August 24)

Men’s 400m Hurdles Final - Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan (Subject to qualification) (1:20 AM IST - August 24)

August 24

Men’s 35km Race Walk Final - Ram Baboo (10:30 AM IST )

Men’s Long Jump Final - M Sreeshankar, Jeswin Aldrin (Subject to qualification) (11 PM IST)

Men’s 800m Semifinals - Krishan Kumar (Subject to qualification) (12:20 AM IST August 25)

Women’s 100m Hurdles - Jyothi Yarraji (Subject to qualification) (12:55 AM IST August 25)

August 25

Men’s Javelin Throw Group A Qualification - Neeraj Chopra, D P Manu, Kishore Jena (1:40 PM IST)

OR

Men’s Javelin Throw Group B Qualification - Neeraj Chopra, D P Manu, Kishore Jena (3:15 PM IST )

Women’s Javelin Throw Final - Annu Rani (Subject to qualification) (11:50 PM IST)

August 26

Men’s 4x400m Relay Heats - Amoj, Jacob, Muhammed Anas, Muhammed Ajmal, Rajesh Ramesh, Arul Rajalingam, Mijo Chacko Kurian (11 PM IST)

Men’s 800m Final - Krishan Kumar (Subject to qualification) (12AM IST-August 27)

August 27

Men’s Javelin Throw Final - Neeraj Chopra, D P Manu, Kishore Jena (Subject to qualification) (11:50 PM IST )

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final - Parul Chaudhary (Subject to qualification) (12:40 AM IST August 28)

Men’s 4x400m Relay Final - Amoj, Jacob, Muhammed Anas, Muhammed Ajmal, Rajesh Ramesh, Arul Rajalingam, Mijo Chacko Kurian (Subject to qualification) (1:07AM IST August 28)