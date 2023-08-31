trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2656036
ZURICH DIAMOND LEAGUE 2023

Neeraj Chopra Zurich Diamond League 2023 Livestreaming: Check When And Where To Watch Neeraj Chopra LIVE In India

Checkout the livestreaming details of Neeraj Chopra's Zurich Diamond League 2023.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 04:33 PM IST
Neeraj Chopra Zurich Diamond League 2023 Livestreaming: Check When And Where To Watch Neeraj Chopra LIVE In India Source: Twitter

The newly crowned men's javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra is set for action again at the Zurich Diamond League 2023 in Switzerland on Thursday (August 31). Chopra will be alongside long jumper Murali Sreeshankar.

Neeraj is also the reigning Diamond League men's javelin throw champion and he also holds the national record of 89.94 metres. The 25-year-old is expected to win this as well and make his country proud once again like he does almost every time he competes.

 

The final of the Diamond League will take place on September 16 and 17 which will be held in Eugene, USA. Men's long jumper Murali Sreeshankar will be in action at 11:54 PM (IST).

 

 

Here are all the details about Neeraj Chopra Zurich Diamond League 2023 Livestreaming…

When will Neeraj Chopra Zurich Diamond League 2023 take place?

Neeraj Chopra Zurich Diamond League 2023 will take place on Friday, September 1. ('Be Like Neeraj Chopra, Win Hearts, Not Challans': Delhi Police's Creative Post On Road Safety)

Where will Neeraj Chopra Zurich Diamond League 2023 take place?

Neeraj Chopra Zurich Diamond League 2023 will take place in Switzerland.

How can I watch Neeraj Chopra Zurich Diamond League 2023 livestreaming in India?

Neeraj Chopra Zurich Diamond League 2023 will be available for livestreaming on JioCinema website and app. Live streaming of Zurich Diamond League 2023 will be available in India for free on the JioCinema app.

