हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Basketball

New Zealand's NBL to start new season on June 23

International Basketball Federation (FIBA) announced on Thursday that the player draft will take place on June 11, and will feature 84 players drafted in the event.  

New Zealand&#039;s NBL to start new season on June 23
Representational Image

The New Zealand National Basketball League (NBL) will kick off on June 23 with a player draft preceding the opening day of the competition.

International Basketball Federation (FIBA) announced on Thursday that the player draft will take place on June 11, and will feature 84 players drafted in the event.

The 2020 season will feature seven teams including the Auckland Huskies, Canterbury Rams, Franklin Bulls, Manawatu Jets, Nelson Giants, Otago Nuggets, and Taranaki Mountainairs. The tournament will feature 56 games to be played in Auckland from June 23 for six weeks to determine the champion.

"We knew we needed to adapt, show creativity, and came up with something new and exciting. We believe, together with our teams and players, we have developed a format that will work well in the current environment," shared NBL General Manager Justin Nelson.

"The teams made it clear they needed access to a pool of players, especially those teams in smaller regions given there would be no imports and access to enough local players would be difficult.

"All teams this year are putting in the same money to support players, there is no longer a mix of spending, high or low. So it was vital we provided financial equality that helped to spread the talent to create a level, balanced and competitive competition," he added.
 

 

Tags:
BasketballNew ZealandNational Basketball LeagueAuckland
Next
Story

Tokyo Olympics 2020 CEO denounces cancellation claim
  • 1,18,447Confirmed
  • 3,583Deaths

Full coverage

  • 50,18,685Confirmed
  • 3,26,316Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M21S

Relief to passengers: Indian railways to start counter ticket booking from today