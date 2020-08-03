Nikki Bella blessed with a baby boy, twin sister Brie Bella welcomes second child

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Former WWE superstar Nikki Bella and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev welcomed a baby boy, their first child, on Friday (July 31). Nikki's sister Brie Bella also welcomed her second child on Saturday. It may be recalled that the twin sisters shared their pregnancy announcements in January.

Former WWE superstar Nikki Bella and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev welcomed a baby boy, their first child, on Friday (July 31). Nikki's sister Brie Bella also welcomed her second child on Saturday. It may be recalled that the twin sisters shared their pregnancy announcements in January.

Nikki took to Instagram to share the news writing," 7/31/2020 Our baby boy is here and we couldn't be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

7/31/2020 Our baby boy is here and we couldn't be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy.

While Brie wrote, "It's a BOY!!! 8-1-2020. We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It's a BOY!!!  8-1-2020 We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!

Earlier, it was reported that Nikki and her twin Bella were due two weeks apart, but they were both blessed with a baby boy just a day aprt.

Nikki's fiance Chigvintsev is her former dancing with Brie is married to a fellow wrestler Daniel Bryan. Brie got married in 2014 and has a two-year-old daughter with him.

Nikki BellaBrie Bellababy boy
