Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic holds off spirited Spanish challenge to reach Wimbledon final

Remarkably the 6-2 4-6 6-3 6-2 success was the Serb’s 12th victory in the last 13 Grand Slam semi-finals and he will be seeking his fifth title at Wimbledon and 16th Grand Slam singles crown in the latest installment of the Big Three showdown.

Image Credits: Twitter/@Wimbledon

Top seed and defending champion Novak Djokovic held off a spirited challenge from Spanish outsider Roberto Bautista Agut on Friday to triumph in four sets and advance to Sunday`s Wimbledon final against either Roger Federer or Rafa Nadal.

Djokovic won the first set relatively comfortably but was pegged back in the second as 23rd-seed Bautista Agut, appearing in his first Grand Slam semi and buoyed by winning the pair`s last two meetings, upped his serving and took advantage of some uncharacteristic errors from the hot favourite.

The match turned on an amazing 45-shot rally in the sixth game of the third set, which Djokovic won to break serve – and from then on he took total control.

Djokovic will take on the winner of the second semi-final between Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in the final of the tournament.  

Wimbledon
