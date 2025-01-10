Novak Djokovic Makes SHOCKING Claim Ahead Of Australian Open, Says He Was Poisoned In...

Novak Djokovic has made a shocking claim ahead of the 2025 Australian Open, saying that he was "poisoned" during the 2022 visa saga. The former world number claimed that he was "poisoned" by lead and mercury in his food during his troubled stay in Melbourne before the 2022 Australian Open.

Notably, Djokovic had his visa cancelled and was deported out of the country on the eve of the Australian Open in 2022 over his refusal to be vaccinated against Covid. He was held in a detention hotel as he fought a fruitless legal battle to remain in the Australian city after arriving without a vaccination against Covid-19.

"I had some health issues. And I realised that in that hotel in Melbourne I was fed some food that poisoned me," Djokovic told GQ magazine in an interview.

"I had some discoveries when I came back to Serbia. I never told this to anybody publicly, but discoveries that I had a really high level of heavy metal. I had lead, a very high level of lead and mercury," he added.

Asked if he believed his food was contaminated, the Serb replied: "That's the only way."

According to GQ, they reached out to Australia's Department of Home Affairs for a response but were told that they couldn't comment "for privacy reasons".

The 37-year-old Djokovic will be now bidding for an 11th Australian Open title when the season's first Grand Slam event gets underway on Sunday, December 12 in Melbourne.

Djokovic, who is in search of the record 25th Grand Slam, also mentioned that he does not hold "any grudge over the Australian people" despite the 2022 controversy.

"A lot of Australian people that I meet in Australia the last few years or elsewhere in the world, have come up to me, apologising to me for the treatment I received because they were embarrassed by their own government at that point," he said.

"And I think the government's changed, and they reinstated my visa, and I was very grateful for that. I actually love being there, and I think my results are a testament to my sensation of playing tennis and just being in that country," he added.