On the occasion of the National Sports Day on Thursday, legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand's son, Olympian Ashok Kumar unveiled his father's statue in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Dhyan Chand celebrated as 'The Wizard' represented the Indian hockey team from 1925 to 1949, scoring over 1500 goals in the 185 matches he played as a centre forward during his international career, which includes three Olympic Gold Medal wins in 1928,1932 and 1936. He was felicitated with the Padma Bhushan in 1956 and his birth anniversary on August 29, is celebrated as National Sports Day.

Every year, National Sports Day is celebrated as a befitting tribute to our sports icons for their contribution to bringing laurels to the country on the international stage

Ashok Kumar expressed his feelings after unveiling the statue of his father saying that Dhyan Chand's qualities and efficiency has influenced the country and its self-respect.

"... A son got the chance to unveil his father's statue. His qualities and efficiency influenced the country and its self-respect. He started a new culture of Hockey in India... He set new parameters as a player, soldier, citizen and father... It is a moment of pride for me... I thank the MPE department for it. The children who come here will get a new direction and inspiration..." Ashok Kumar said while speaking to ANI.

Earlier on August 24, Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, gave a clarion call to all citizens to participate in outdoor sports for at least one hour in celebration of National Sports Day.

This call to action is part of the government's efforts to promote physical fitness and sports culture across the country.

Inspired by the words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "Khelega India, Khilega India" (When India plays, India blossoms), Mandaviya said, "Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's dream is to make India a fit nation. The Fit India Movement, envisioned by him, is a programme for every citizen, and I invite you all to be part of this nationwide celebration on this year's National Sports Day.

"The Union Minister highlighted the significance of advancing the Prime Minister's Fit India Movement, stressing that it is the responsibility of every Indian to maintain their health and stay active. "Play any sport, stay fit!" the minister urged, encouraging everyone to join this initiative.

Mandaviya highlighted that National Sports Day is not only an opportunity to honour our sports heroes but also a reminder of how sports can help us maintain a balanced and healthy life. He appealed to everyone to engage in sports with their family and friends on the occasion of National Sports Day and take a step towards building a fit and active India.