Saikhom Mirabai Chanu

Olympic champion Mirabai Chanu's celebrates 'special' birthday party with family - Watch video

Mirabai Chanu celebrated her birthday with family after "such a long time." 

Imphal: Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on Sunday said her 27th birthday has become even more special due to the silver medal she won in Tokyo Olympics.

"Glad to celebrate my birthday with my family after such a long time. This birthday became even more special as I received my biggest reward in form of my Olympic medal. Thank you everyone for sending me your best wishes," Mirabai Chanu tweeted. 

Chanu had opened India`s medals tally in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics as she bagged a silver in the Women`s 49kg category.

The Indian weightlifter last week received a rousing reception in Imphal as she arrived in her native state Manipur, after a sensational show in the ongoing Tokyo Games.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur had felicitated India`s first medal winner Mirabai Chanu at the Tokyo Olympics. 

