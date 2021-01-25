हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shot Put

Olympic shot put champion Ryan Crouser sets world record

Ryan Crouser, who won the gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, on his opening attempt, bettered the 32-year-old mark of 22.66m set by American Randy Barnes in 1989. The 28-year-old also bettered the old world record on his third attempt with an effort of 22.70m.

Olympic shot put champion Ryan Crouser sets world record
Olympic shot put champion Ryan Crouser (Reuters/File Photo)

Olympic shot put champion Ryan Crouser of the United States set a world indoor record of 22.82 metres at the American Track League series opener in Fayetteville, AR. on Sunday.

Crouser, who won the gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, on his opening attempt, bettered the 32-year-old mark of 22.66m set by American Randy Barnes in 1989. The 28-year-old also bettered the old world record on his third attempt with an effort of 22.70m.

Crouser finished off the meet with a throw of 22.48m, his third-best of the day, but still a mark that only two other men have ever bettered indoors.

"It’s a pretty good start to 2021," said Crouser.

Grant Holloway, the 110m hurdles world champion, showed good early season form, equalling his U.S. 60m hurdles record with a dominant run of 7.35 seconds, while former world indoor 60m champion Trayvon Bromell won his sprint in 6.58 seconds. 

Shot Put
