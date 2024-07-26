Paris Olympics 2024: Meet Jyothi Yarraji, Who Is Daughter Of Security Guard, Ready To Make History In 100m Hurdles

Paris Olympics 2024: In a small town where dreams were often overshadowed by daily struggles, a young girl was born into a lower-middle-class family, but her dreams were as tall as the Burj Khalifa. Her father, a dedicated security guard, worked tirelessly to make ends meet, while her mother worked part-time as a cleaner in a city hospital.

While her peers dreamt of the latest gadgets, designer clothes, and a fancy lifestyle, She dreamt of soaring past hurdles on the world stage. She had a burning desire and self-belief to excel in athletics and represent India on the global stage despite limited resources.

This is the remarkable story of Asian Athletics champion and Asian Games silver medallist Jyothi Yarraji, who defied the odds, transforming her humble beginnings into a launching pad for Olympic glory.

Through sheer determination, relentless hard work, and unwavering support from her family, she rose from the shadows of adversity to stand on the world stage, inspiring millions with her triumph over circumstances and her unyielding pursuit of excellence.

On August 7, Jyothi is set to become the first Indian to compete in 100-metre hurdles at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. The 100-metre hurdle event became an Olympic event in 1972 in Munich, and the Andhra athlete staked her claim to be the first from India.

Jyothi Yarraji Vs Clock In 2024 Paris Olympics

Jyothi Yarraji has made history by qualifying for the Paris Olympic Games 2024 through the world ranking quota. This event is not about competitors—it's about Jyothi versus the clock. When she takes the track at the 2024 Paris Olympics, history will be made regardless of the outcome.

No Indian woman has ever competed in the 100m hurdles at the Olympics, but 24-year-old Jyothi Yarraji from Andhra Pradesh is set to change that. Holding the national record of 12.78 seconds, she is poised to achieve an extraordinary feat at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Jyothi Yarraji's Battle To Regain Confidence

She was on the verge of breaking her national record in Finland a couple of months ago when she hit the final hurdle, resulting in a hip flexor injury. This setback impacted her confidence, self-belief, and physical strength.

However, Jyothi has since recovered and adjusted her running style, including her starting technique, under the guidance of her coach, James Hillier, the head coach at Reliance Odisha Athletics High-Performance Centre in Bhubaneswar. When she returned to action, she was better than ever.

Jyothi's Family

Her father, Suryanarayana, works as a private security guard while her mother, Kumari, is a domestic help who works part-time as a cleaner in a city hospital. Combined, they earned less than Rs 18,000 per month.

Jyothi's International Debut And Her Role Model

Jyothi Yarraji made her international debut at the Cyprus International Athletics Meet in Limassol on May 10, 2022. She set a new national record in the women's 100m hurdles with a time of 13.23 seconds, breaking the previous record of 13.38 seconds set by Anuradha Biswal in 2002.

Over the next month, inspired by sprint legend Usain Bolt and India’s Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, Jyothi improved her record twice.

Jyothi's Stint With Coach

She trained with N Ramesh in Hyderabad for two years before she moved to the Reliance Athletics High-Performance Centre in Bhubaneswar. She now trains with coach James Hiller. It helped. Jyothi set the national record for indoor 60 metres hurdles five times in 2023 and won a silver at the 2023 Asian Indoors.

Jyothi's Record-Breaking Achievements

She holds the national record in women's 100m hurdles with a time of 12.78 seconds and the national record in women's 60m hurdles (indoor) with a time of 8.13 seconds. She broke the women's 100m hurdles national record after 20 years. At the Asian Athletics Championships 2023 in Bangkok, she won the gold medal in the 100m hurdles and a silver medal in the 200m with a new personal best of 23.13 seconds.

She also won a bronze medal in the 100m hurdles at the FISU World University Games 2023 in Chengdu. At the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2023 in Nur-Sultan, she secured a silver medal in the 60m hurdles. Adding further, she won a silver medal in the 100m hurdles at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou.

Beacon of Hope And Determination For Aspiring Athletes

Beyond efficient physical training, Olympic debutant Jyothi Yarraji must maintain a strong mental focus to execute her plans effectively. The glamour of the world’s biggest sporting event and the immense weight of expectations can often overwhelm athletes. However, Jyothi Yarraji’s achievements go beyond personal glory.

She has become a beacon of inspiration for aspiring female athletes in India, especially those drawn to the hurdles event. Her national record is a testament to her ability to push the boundaries of Indian athletics. Yarraji’s participation in the Olympics marks a watershed moment for Indian sports, igniting a passion for athletics in a new generation.

Young girls across the country can now dream of following in Yarraji’s footsteps—a journey that began not on a fancy tartan track, but on dusty grounds, fueled by an unwavering dream.