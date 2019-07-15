On-field performance unaffected by scrutiny surrounding personal life: Dutee Chand

Sprinter Dutee Chand who recently became the first Indian athlete to clinch a gold medal in the women's 100-metre sprint category at the 30th Summer University Games in Italy, has urged youngsters to concentrate on sports along with their studies and other activities.

"I would encourage youngsters to concentrate on games and sports along with their studies and other activities," she said having qualified for the finals with a finish of 11.41 seconds in the semi-final stage.

Dutee Chand's exemplary performance in Italy drew praise from eminent personalities like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ramnath Kovind and Anand Mahindra, who is the chairman of the Mahindra Group.

The 23-year-old stated that encouragement from eminent personalities had certainly played a key role in her achieving the prestigious feat.

"My self-confidence was boosted following the constant encouragement from eminent personalities playing a key role in me achieving this prestigious recognition," she added.

Dutee recently stated that she is in a same-sex relationship emerging as the nation's first athlete to reveal so. This revelation resulted in a lot of media scrutiny and criticism following the bold move.

However, the sprinter has strongly denied any influence of the scrutiny surrounding her personal life on the overall performance.

"My personal issues did not have any bearing on my professional life. I was not at all worried about any of the scrutiny surrounding my disclosure, helping me focus and playing a key role in my success."

On a concluding note, the 23-year-old expressed a desire to replicate her success in the upcoming World Championship to be held in Doha, further stating that she would be undergoing strategic practice overseas.

"I will attempt to follow up my success in the 30th Summer University Games with glory in upcoming World Championship, with regard to which I will be undergoing strategic practice in a foreign country," concluded the 23-year-old.