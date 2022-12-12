Onlyfans model Brittney Palmer awarded Ringcard Girl of 2022 award in UFC - Check Pics

Brittney Palmer, a Onlyfans model, is now one of the finest models ever in the UFC. Ten years after winning her first title, the former Playboy star is beaming with pride after proving her staying power. After Brittney let her hair down to celebrate her most recent "Octa-gong," her Instagram following will surpass 1.1 million. She posted, while squatting sideways and covering her breasts with an arm, "Sweet nothings." She also shared her greatest accomplishment with her followers in another tweet, writing: "I sincerely appreciate your love and support, everyone. Working with @UFC and the supporters who make this all possible is a true honour "- and a love emoji after that.

The most common answers were "Yes! Yes! Yes! ", "Woohoo," and "Gorgeous." In reality, Brittney's post quickly received more than 11,000 "likes" from fans. And one supporter referred to her as "the greatest flower in the bouquet," implying that the argument over who is the pick of the bunch is now settled.

By appearing in Playboy in March 2012 and appearing in FHM and Maxim, Brittney defied the stereotype of ring girls. Along with 2013, 2019, and now 2022, the Californian also received the yearly RingCard award in the same year. So it would seem that the most well-known ring girl in UFC still holds her competitors in the palm of her hand.