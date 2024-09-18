In an exhilarating display of dominance and resilience, India clinched their fifth Asian Champions Trophy title after defeating hosts China 1-0 in a hard-fought final on September 17, 2024. While the victory cemented India’s position as a powerhouse in Asian hockey, the tournament’s conclusion was marred by unexpected controversy as Pakistan’s hockey players were trolled for publicly supporting China during the final. The incident added an unusual twist to an already dramatic showdown, stirring up emotions on social media and beyond.

Pakistan Hockey Team while watching Asian Champions Trophy Final b/w INDIA & CHINA pic.twitter.com/1GmjqVQAIi September 17, 2024

India __ Hockey Team won their 5th Asian Champions Trophy_ (The Most by any asian team).



Congratulations @TheHockeyIndia



But, Pakistan __ Hockey Team were caught supporting China _#INDvCHN#AsianChampionsTrophy2024 pic.twitter.com/6TJBKikQbD — Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07) September 17, 2024

People are trolling the Pakistan Hockey team for waving Chinese flags in the India-China match.



What's the harm? Sponsors hain bhai_sirf team ke nahi, poore mulk ke. Itni wafadari tou banti hai. pic.twitter.com/50rf74O8Es — Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) (@majorgauravarya) September 17, 2024

Also Read: IND vs BAN: Team India's Probable Playing XI For 1st Test - In Pics

India’s Hard-Earned Victory: Jugraj Singh's Decisive Strike

The final, held in Hulunbuir, China, was a tense and tightly contested affair, with both teams locked in a defensive battle for much of the game. China's defensive line, led by goalkeeper Wang Caiyu, stood firm against India's persistent attacks, frustrating the Indian forwards through the first three quarters.

However, with just 10 minutes remaining on the clock, India’s Jugraj Singh broke the deadlock. His expertly executed strike from a penalty corner proved to be the match-winner, sending the Indian fans into rapturous celebrations. Jugraj’s goal not only secured India their second consecutive Asian Champions Trophy win but also underlined his growing reputation as one of the team’s most reliable players in pressure situations.

China’s Resolute Defense

Despite their loss, China’s performance throughout the tournament, particularly in the final, was commendable. The team’s discipline in defense and the heroics of Wang Caiyu, who had earlier played a pivotal role in China’s semifinal win over Pakistan, were standout aspects of their campaign. China's ability to hold India at bay for most of the match demonstrated their growing stature in Asian hockey, though they eventually fell short in the dying minutes.

Caiyu’s impressive performance in the semifinal, where he stopped all four of Pakistan's penalty shootout attempts, was a defining moment of the tournament. His composure under pressure not only helped China reach the final but also solidified his status as a key player to watch in the future.

Pakistan’s Controversial Support for China

The Asian Champions Trophy final, however, was not only about the battle between India and China on the field. The controversy that overshadowed the final’s conclusion was Pakistan’s visible support for China. Pakistani players, seen waving Chinese flags in the stands during the final, faced a barrage of criticism and trolling on social media. This public display of allegiance to China, especially after being eliminated by them in the semifinals, ignited a storm of reactions from fans and media alike.

Several fans took to Twitter to express their surprise and disappointment, with many questioning the Pakistani players’ motivations for supporting their semifinal conquerors. One viral post read, “Sorry, is that Pakistan Squad Holding a flag of China?” alongside a picture of the players waving Chinese flags. The sight was unexpected, considering Pakistan’s long-standing rivalry with India in various sports, including hockey.

Pakistan’s Strong Finish: A Bronze Medal to Salvage Pride

Despite the trolling, Pakistan managed to end their campaign on a high note by securing a bronze medal. They put on an impressive performance earlier in the day, defeating South Korea 5-2 in the third-place playoff. Goals from Sufyan Khan, Hannan Shahid, and Rooman propelled Pakistan to a convincing victory, showcasing their resilience after the heartbreak of the semifinal loss to China.

The bronze-medal match saw Pakistan stage a remarkable comeback after a slow start, with all five of their goals coming in the second half. The result allowed Pakistan to finish the tournament on a positive note, but the players’ off-field actions in supporting China may linger in the minds of fans longer than their victory.