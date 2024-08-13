Pakistan’s Olympic Gold Medallist Arshad Nadeem Receives Unique Gift: Buffalo From His Father-In-Law

Paris Olympics 2024: Pakistan might be showering its Olympic gold medallist, Arshad Nadeem with cash awards and other valuable prizes but his father-in-law has decided to gift the burly javelin thrower a buffalo as it goes well with the rural upbringing and tradition. Muhammad Nawaz told the local media in Nadeem's village on Sunday that gifting a buffalo is considered "very valuable" and "honourable" in their village.

Nadeem won the javelin throw event in Paris with an Olympic Games record of 92.97 metres, pushing India's Neeraj Chopra to second spot. "Nadeem also takes great pride in his roots and despite the success, his home still remains his village and he still lives with his parents and brothers," said Nawaz. The father-in-law added that he had four sons and three daughters, and his youngest daughter, Ayesha, was married to Nadeem.

Nawaz also disclosed that the couple has two sons and a daughter. Hailing from the rural area of Khanewal in Punjab, Nadeem had very limited means to train and travel abroad for competitions, with fellow villagers and relatives donating money so that he could compete abroad in his early days. Nawaz also said that when he decided to marry his daughter to Nadeem, he was a man of limited means but had the hunger to do well in sports for which he used to train in village fields.

"When we decided to marry our daughter to Nadeem six years back, at that time he used to do small jobs and run errands but was extremely passionate about his sport and constantly practised throwing the javelin at home and in the fields," said Nawaz.

Nawaz added that he was very happy with Nadeem's success and fame, adding that the javelin thrower, who became the first individual medallist from the country, was very respectful towards everyone. "Whenever he comes to our house he never complains about anything and eats whatever is there at our home," he said. "Two of his children have started going to the local primary school in the village while one son is still very young."