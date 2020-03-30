Pakistan squash great Azam Khan dies aged 95 due to coronavirus

Former Pakistan squash player Azam Khan has breathed his last recently after a week-long battle with coronavirus (COVID-19). He was 95-year-old.

Azam was diagnosed with the novel virus last week following which he was admitted to London’s Ealing Hospital.

Now, the family sources have confirmed the demise of the squash legend, the Dawn reported.

Regarded as one of the best squash players in the world, Azam clinched the British Open title on four occassions between 1959 and 1962.

Azam, who was also the younger brother of squash player Hashim Khan, was at the peak of his career in 1962 when he made his last appearance on the professional circuit.

It was in the same year that Azam won the most important hardball event--the US Open--for the very first time.

Azam bid adieu to the competitive squash due to an achilles tendon injury.

Despite recovering fully from the injury nearly two years later, he did not make a return to the professional circuit once agan.

Notably, the virus outbreak--which began in China's Wuhan in December 2019--has so far affected more than 7,00,000 people and claimed the lives of more than 34,600 persons globally.