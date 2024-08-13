A recent controversy has emerged involving Arshad Nadeem, the Pakistani javelin thrower who won a gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. The issue has gained attention due to past images and videos showing Nadeem with Muhammad Harris Dar, a known figure associated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a designated terrorist organization. This connection has sparked a heated debate on social media about the influence of extremist groups on individuals in Pakistan.

The controversy was ignited when an OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) account on X shared a video of Nadeem and Dar conversing. In the video, Dar congratulates Nadeem on his Olympic success, claiming that his achievement has made the entire Muslim Ummah proud. Dar's praise and the footage featuring the two together have raised questions about their association and the potential implications.

Pakistan’s Olympic Gold medalist Arshad Nadeem with Muhammad Harris Dar.



who all were finding him as Son, Brother, Husband, Chacha, Mama, Padosi etc etc? They are advised to enlarge this pic & wear it around the neck to keep proving their Secular Credentials. pic.twitter.com/IwpM4kZAQJ — BhikuMhatre (@MumbaichaDon) August 13, 2024

Lashkar-e-Taiba, identified as a terrorist organization by the United Nations, has been linked to numerous acts of violence and terrorism. Muhammad Harris Dar, who holds the position of Joint Secretary in the Milli Muslim League (MML), is connected to LeT. The MML, founded by LeT leader Hafiz Saeed, is widely regarded as a front for the terrorist group. Saeed is notorious for orchestrating the 26/11 Mumbai attacks that resulted in 166 deaths.

In 2018, the U.S. Treasury Department labeled MML and its leadership as Specially Designated Global Terrorists. This designation includes Muhammad Harris Dar, who has been involved with LeT’s activities, notably in his role within LeT’s student wing, Al-Muhammadiya Students (AMS). Dar has reportedly received training at LeT camps, covering first aid, firefighting, weapon skills, and assault tactics.

Dar is also known for his anti-India rhetoric, making inflammatory statements at public rallies. In one notable speech, he compared the situation in Kashmir to the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, expressing hope that India would face a similar fate and be forced to leave Kashmir. This rhetoric has further fueled concerns about his associations and the broader implications of such connections.