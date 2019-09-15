Pankaj Advani defeats Mike Russell to enter World Billiards Championship final

India`s leading cueist Pankaj Advani on Saturday overcame England`s Mike Russell 5-2 in the semifinals of IBSF World Billiards Championship in Mandalay, Myanmar.In a clash of the titans, the might of multiple-time world champion- Russell, didn`t prove enough to stop India`s golden boy.

The Brit had a ditto performance last year finishing with a bronze again. However, last time the eventual runner-up and this year`s finalist again, Nay Thway Oo of Myanmar stopped Russell in his tracks.

Pankaj, vying for his 22nd world title, will play in a repeat of last year`s final against Oo.

The Myanmar silver medalist from last year will have another crack at his maiden world championship against Pankaj.

Indian ace Pankaj scored three back-to-back centuries but managed to convert only two of those frames as Russell took advantage of Pankaj`s error on 142 and made a 150.

When asked about his crucial semifinal performance, Pankaj said, "I am really pleased to enter the final again a year later. Mike played well so I knew I had to bring more firepower to the match to give myself a chance to defend my title. This feels like deja vu playing Oo again, that too in the final and in Myanmar two years in a row. Let`s hope the outcome is the same too!"