Para-athlete Deepa Malik announces her retirement

Paralympics silver medallist Deepa Malik on Monday announced that she is bidding adieu to active sports in order to serve as the president of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) in accordance with the National Sports Code.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, the 49-year-old said that she had submitted her name for PCI elections long time back and now she is officially declaring her retirement from the sport for her affiliation with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS).

"For election purpose had already submitted a letter to PCI long back, awaited decisions of High Court to validate new committee and now for affiliation with MYAS making a public declaration of retirement from active sports. Time to serve parasports and support others to achieve,"she wrote.

According to the National Sports Code, an active athlete is not eligible to hold any position in any federation.

Paralympic javelin thrower Deepa has bagged a total of 58 national and 23 international medal during her illustrious career.

She was also the first women athlete from the country to clinch a medal in Paralympic Games when she grabbed a silver shot put at the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro. Deepa has also claimed a gold medal in F-53/54 javelin throw at the 2018 Para Athletic Grand Prix in Dubai.

Deepa also received Arjuna award in 2012 besides also being honoured with the Padma Shri Award in 2017.

In 2019, Deepa was conferred with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award to become the second para-athlete to receive the prestigious award after javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia in 2017.