Pardeep Narwal EXCLUSIVE: UP Yoddhas' star raider breaks his silence on getting substituted during clash with Telugu Titans

Pardeep Narwal is one of the biggest stars in Pro Kabaddi League and is known for his supreme raiding skills. He is currently at Number 9 in the PKL Raid Points table with 77 points from 8 games. He was on 9 raid points when substituted with four minutes remaining in the match by UP Yoddhas coach Jasveer Singh. That move started a social war on Twitter as fans felt that Narwal should have been given a chance to complete a Super 10. A debate ignited whether the coach was right with former players like Preetam and Mohit Chillar saying the move left Narwal one point away from a Super 10.

Many fans feel things are not peaceful within the team, but Narwal has rubbished all such rumours. Speaking to Zee News English, Narwal said that coach has the right to make uch a move and it was done to ensure others also get enough chances.

"That substitution happened because we had good lead over the opposition so the coach decided to give chance to someone else," Pardeep Narwal told Zee News English.

Narwal has been in very good form this season. He is peaking at the right time and even if UP Yoddhas have blown hot and cold, his good form can ensure their campaing is back on track. Narwal cut his diet intake and stopped eating high-caloried food to reduce weight. He lost 4 kgs weight to prepare for the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9.

"I have lost weight. I am focussing on my eating habits. I have stopped eating sweets and have reduced the number of rotis. I take salads more. You cannot play kabaddi with so much overweight," said Narwal.

Yoddhas have four wins and four losses each from 8 matches so far but Narwal says there are no big flaws in the team and they will do well in the games to come.

"There is no flaw as such in our team. We have not done good enough in some of our games and that happens sometimes. Our attempt is to ensure we keep growing from here," said Narwal before signing off.