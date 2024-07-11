Advertisement
The Paris 2024 opening ceremony kicks off at 7:30 pm local time, ushering in athletes from across the globe aboard nearly 100 boats.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jul 11, 2024, 10:48 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Paris 2024 Olympics Schedule: When Will The Olympic Games Begin, Timings, Live Streaming Details In India

As the countdown begins to one of the most anticipated global sporting events, the Paris 2024 Olympics promises a grand spectacle like never before. Scheduled to commence on July 26, 2024, amidst the picturesque backdrop of the River Seine, this edition marks a historic departure with its opening ceremony held outdoors, spanning the iconic landmarks of the French capital.

A Grandeur on the Seine

The Paris 2024 opening ceremony kicks off at 7:30 pm local time, ushering in athletes from across the globe aboard nearly 100 boats. This unique procession will navigate the Seine, winding past historic sites such as the Grand Palais before culminating at the majestic Eiffel Tower. President Emmanuel Macron will formally inaugurate the festivities, setting the stage for an evening of unparalleled celebration and unity.

A Global Extravaganza

Expectations soar as the world watches in awe at the convergence of sporting prowess and cultural richness. From traditional performances to modern artistic displays, the ceremony promises to captivate viewers worldwide. The inclusion of breakdancing as a debut sport adds a contemporary flair, symbolizing Paris' embrace of innovation and inclusivity.

Key Highlights and Anticipated Moments

Among the highlights are the performances by renowned artists and the symbolic lighting of the Olympic torch. As the athletes parade in their national attire, the spirit of camaraderie and competition will resonate throughout the city, echoing the Olympic motto of "Faster, Higher, Stronger – Together."

Where to Watch Live

For enthusiasts eager to witness history unfold, live coverage of the Paris 2024 opening ceremony will be available on various platforms. In the US, NBC and Peacock offer comprehensive broadcasts, while UK viewers can tune in via BBC and BBC iPlayer. In India, Sports18 and JioCinema provide extensive coverage, ensuring global audiences can experience every moment of this monumental event.

The Road Ahead

Beyond the spectacle lies a journey of athletic prowess and global unity, with 329 events across 32 sports set to unfold until the closing ceremony on August 11, 2024. From traditional powerhouses to emerging nations, athletes will converge to showcase their skills and spirit, embodying the essence of the Olympic Games.

