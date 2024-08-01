Paris 2024 Olympics: Swapnil Kusale Secures Bronze In 50m Rifle 3 Positions Final

The Paris 2024 Olympics have been a showcase of thrilling sportsmanship, and on August 1st, Swapnil Kusale added another glorious chapter to India's shooting history. With a breathtaking performance in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions final, Kusale clinched the bronze medal, further solidifying India's growing prowess in Olympic shooting. Swapnil Kusale, hailing from Kolhapur, delivered an exceptional display of precision and calm under pressure at the Chateauroux shooting ranges. Kusale's journey to the podium was marked by consistent and impressive shooting across all three positions: prone, standing, and kneeling. His final score of 451.4, which included a standout 10.0 shot, was enough to secure the bronze medal, making him the third Indian shooter to medal in this event.

BRONZE MEDAL for Swapnil Kusale ___



Kusale’s performance was nothing short of spectacular. Starting strong in the prone position with scores of 99 and 99, he continued his impressive form in the standing position with scores of 98 and 99. Though he faced a minor setback in the kneeling position with scores of 96 and 99, his cumulative performance was sufficient to outshine many competitors.

The Road to the Medal

The final itself was a nerve-wracking affair. Despite a commendable qualifying round where Kusale scored 590, his initial ranking was seventh among the top eight shooters advancing to the final. The reset of scores in the final round meant that Kusale had to rise above the reset scores and maintain his composure. His dedication and skill were evident as he maintained his position and eventually secured a medal.

The Medal Landscape

The gold medal went to China's Yukun Liu, who broke the Olympic record with an outstanding score of 594 in the qualifying rounds. Liu's dominant performance in both the qualification and the final set a high benchmark. Ukraine’s Serhiy Kulish took the silver, while Kusale's bronze was a testament to his resilience and skill.

India's shooting contingent has shown remarkable progress, with Kusale joining the ranks of other Indian medalists like Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh, who had earlier impressed in the competition. This bronze medal adds to India's tally and marks a significant achievement in the country's shooting history.

The Bigger Picture

Swapnil Kusale’s achievement is not just a personal triumph but also a significant boost for Indian shooting on the global stage. With this bronze medal, India has now won three medals in shooting, surpassing their previous best tally of two medals from the London 2012 Olympics. This success underscores the strength and depth of Indian shooting talent and sets a high standard for future competitions.