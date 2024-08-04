Paris Olympics 2024: Amidst a storm of intense scrutiny and online abuse regarding her gender, Algerian boxer Imane Khelif maintained her composure to clinch a medal at the Paris Olympics on Saturday. Khelif secured a dominant 5-0 victory over Hungary’s Anna Luca Hamori in the women’s 66kg quarterfinals. This win guarantees Khelif at least a bronze medal, marking her second triumph in what has been a challenging Olympic journey.

Khelif faced international scrutiny following her bout against Italy's Angela Carini, where the latter abandoned the fight after just 46 seconds. This was followed by the banned International Boxing Association's (IBA) claim that Khelif failed an unspecified eligibility test for women's competition last year.

The withdrawal of Carini sparked international outrage over an already prominent divide over gender identity and regulations in sports. Following her win over Hamori, Khelif took a bow in front of the fans and couldn't suppress her emotions. She broke down in tears as soon as she hugged her team.

IOC President Thomas Bach had earlier defended Khelif and fellow boxer Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan following the controversy. Khelif and Lin were disqualified in the middle of last year's world championships by the International Boxing Association, the now-banned former governing body of Olympic boxing, after what it claimed were failed eligibility tests for the women's competition.

Both had competed in IBA events for several years without problems, and the Russian-dominated body – which has faced years of clashes with the IOC over judging scandals, leadership decisions and financial issues – has refused to provide any information about the tests, highlighting its lack of transparency in nearly every aspect of its dealings, particularly in recent years.

The IBA, which received the unprecedented punishment of being banned from Olympic participation in 2019 following years of conflict with the IOC, disqualified Khelif over allegedly higher levels of testosterone.

Khelif's Controversial Win

On August 1, Khelif competed against Italy’s Angela Carini in a round-of-16 match. The fight ended abruptly when Carini, having been hit by Khelif with a substantial punch just 46 seconds into the match, opted to withdraw. Carini, visibly distressed and in tears, cited the hit as overwhelming, saying she had never experienced such a forceful blow in her career. Her dramatic exit has fueled discussions about Khelif's participation in the women’s boxing event.

