MANU BHAKER

Paris Olympics 2024: Another Medal Loading For India As Manu Bhaker Qualifies For 25m Air Pistol Final

Manu Bhaker will be in action once again fighting for a third medal at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Aug 02, 2024, 05:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Manu Bhaker is riding high on confidence with two Olympic medals already under her belt and now she has qualified for the 25m Women's Air Pistol final. She will fight for gold this time for sure on Saturday (August 3) after scoring an amazing 294 in the 'precision' round. Bhaker has two bronze for India - one in 10m air pistol single's women's competition and other one in 10m air pistol mixed team event. Just 22 years of age, Bhaker will eye to win a silver or gold for India while also aiming for a third one for sure on Saturday.

Indian pistol shooter Manu Bhaker, aiming for a hat-trick of Olympic medals, came up with a superb performance in 25m sports pistol, to finish second in qualification and book a place in the final on Friday. (Paris Olympics 2024 Gender Row: IOC Responds Bold Following Controversy Over Algerian Boxer Imane Khalif)

She is just two points behind leader Veronika Major of Hungary, who shot an aggregate of 592 (294 and 298) which helped her equal the Olympic record.India has won all three medals so far in shooting, with Manu bagging two and Swapnil Kusale taking the bronze in 50m rifle three-positions on Thursday. (More to follow)

 

 

