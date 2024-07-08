Paris Olympics 2024: Check Complete List Of Qualified Indian Athletes

Paris Olympics 2024: India made history at the Tokyo Olympics, sending their largest-ever team of 124 athletes and winning their highest medal count in a single edition with seven medals. Neeraj Chopra won a historic gold in men's javelin throw. At the upcoming Paris Olympics, the spotlight will again be on Neeraj as he aims to defend his title.

In shooting, India faced drama over Olympic quotas. Trap shooter Bhowneesh Mendiratta earned India's first Paris 2024 quota at the 2022 ISSF World Championships but did not make the final team after national trials. Instead, Prithviraj Tondaiman was given the quota in the category. For the first time, India secured a quota in every Olympic shooting category.

Race walkers Priyanka Goswami and Akshdeep Singh were the first Indians to qualify for athletics events at Paris 2024. Four Indian athletes met the qualifying standard for the men's 20km walk, with one making the cut through world rankings. Each national federation can send a maximum of three athletes per event, so Akshdeep, Vikash, and Paramjeet Singh were selected, while Ram Baboo and Suraj Panwar missed out. Priyanka and Akshdeep also earned a quota for India in the mixed relay marathon race walk event, but Suraj will partner Priyanka in Paris.

In women's 57kg boxing, Parveen Hooda originally secured the quota at the 2023 Asian Games but was suspended for whereabouts failures. Jasmine Lamboria then secured the quota at the Olympic qualifiers in Bangkok in June.

Here is the complete list of Indian athletes who have qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024

Archery:

Dhiraj Bommadevara: Men's team

Tarundeep Rai: Men's team

Pravin Jadhav: Men's team

Bhajan Kaur: Women's team

Deepika Kumari: Women's team

Ankita Bhakat: Women's team

Athletics:

Akshdeep Singh: Men's 20km race walk

Vikash Singh: Men's 20km race walk

Paramjeet Singh Bisht: Men's 20km race walk

Priyanka Goswami: Women's 20km race walk

Avinash Sable: Men's 3000m steeplechase

Parul Chaudhary: Women's 3000m steeplechase, women's 5000m steeplechase

Jyothi Yarraji: Women's 100m hurdles

Kiran Pahal: Women's 400m

Tajinderpal Singh Toor: Men's shot put

Abha Khatua: Women's shot put

Neeraj Chopra: Men's javelin throw

Kishore Jena: Men's javelin throw

Annu Rani: Women's javelin throw

Sarvesh Kushare: Men's high jump

Praveen Chithravel: Men's triple jump

Abdulla Aboobacker: Men's triple jump

Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Muhammed Ajmal, Amoj Jacob, Santhosh Tamilarasan, and Rajesh Ramesh: Men's 4x400m relay

Mijo Chaco Kurian: 4x400m relay and 4x400m mixed relay

Vidhya Ramaraj, Jyothika Sri Dandi, MR Poovamma, Subha Venkatesan, and Prachi: Women's 4x400m relay

Prachi: 4x400m mixed relay

Priyanka Goswami/Suraj Panwar: Race walk mixed marathon

Badminton:

H.S Prannoy: Men's singles

Lakshya Sen: Men's singles

P.V Sindhu: Women's singles

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty: Men's doubles

Ashwini Ponappa and Tanisha Crasto: Women's doubles

Boxing:

Nikhat Zareen: Women's 50kg

Amit Phangal: Men's 51kg

Nishant Dev: Men's 71kg

Preeti Pawar: Women's 54kg

Lovlina Borgohain: Women's 75kg

Jaismine Lamboria: Women's 57kg

Equestrian:

Anush Agarwalla: Dressage

Golf:

Subhankar Sharma: Men's golf

Gaganjeet Bhullar: Men's golf

Aditi Ashok: Women's golf

Diksha Dagar: Women's golf

Hockey:

P.R Sreejesh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rogidas, Harmanpreet Singh(c), Sumit, Sanjay, Rajkumar Pal, Shamsher Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh: Men's hockey team

Judo:

Tulika Mann: Women's 78kg

Rowing:

Balraj Panwar: M1x

Sailing:

Vishnu Saravanan: Men's one person dinghy

Nethra Kumanan: Women's one person dinghy

Shooting:

Prithviraj Tondaiman: Men's trap

Rajeshwari Kumari: Women's trap

Shreyasi Singh: Women's trap

Anantjeet Singh Naruka: Men's skeet

Raiza Dhillon: Women's skeet

Maheshwari Chauhan: Women's skeet

Anantjeet Singh Naruka/Maheshwari Chauhan: Skeet mixed team

Sandeep Singh: Men's 10m air rifle

Arjun Babuta: Men's 10m air rifle

Elavenil Valarivan: Women's 10m air rifle

Ramita Jindal: Women's 10m air rifle

Swapnil Kusale: Men's 50m rifle 3 position

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar: Men's 50m rifle 3 position

Sift Kaur Samra: Women's 50m rifle 3 positions

Anjum Moudgil: Women's 50m rifle 3 positions

Sandeep Singh/Elavenil Valarivan: 10m air rifle mixed team

Arjun Babuta/Ramita Jindal: 10m air rifle mixed team

Arjun Cheema: Men's 10m air pistol

Sarabjot Singh: Men's 10m air pistol

Manu Bhaker: Women's 10m air pistol

Rhythm Sangwam: Women's 10m air pistol

Vijayveer Sidhu: Men's 25m rapid fire pistol

Anish Bhanwala: Men's 25m rapid fire pistol

Manu Bhaker: Women's 25m pistol

Esha Singh: Women's 25m pistol

Sarabjot Singh/Manu Bhaker: 10m air pistol mixed team

Arjun Cheema/Rhythm Sangwam: 10m air pistol mixed team

Swimming:

Dhinidhi Desinghu: Women's 200m freestyle

Srihari Nataraj: Men's 100m backstroke

Table Tennis:

Sharath Kamal: Men's singles and men's team

Harmeet Desai: Men's singles and men's team

Manav Thakkar: Men's team

Manika Batra: Women's singles and women's team

Sreeja Akula: Women's singles and women's team

Archana Kamath: Women's team

Tennis:

Sumit Nagal: Men's singles

Rohan Bopanna and Sriram Balaji: Men's doubles

Weightlifting:

Mirabai Chanu: Women's 49kg

Wrestling:

Aman Sehrawat: Men's freestyle 57kg

Vinesh Phogat: Women's 50kg

Anshu Malik: Women's 57kg

Nisha Dahiya: Women's 68kg

Reetika Hooda: Women's 76kg

Antim Phangal: Women's 53kg