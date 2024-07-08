Paris Olympics 2024: Check Complete List Of Qualified Indian Athletes
India's largest-ever contingent of 124 athletes will compete in the Paris 2024 Olympics, scroll down to check the full list of athletes.
Paris Olympics 2024: India made history at the Tokyo Olympics, sending their largest-ever team of 124 athletes and winning their highest medal count in a single edition with seven medals. Neeraj Chopra won a historic gold in men's javelin throw. At the upcoming Paris Olympics, the spotlight will again be on Neeraj as he aims to defend his title.
In shooting, India faced drama over Olympic quotas. Trap shooter Bhowneesh Mendiratta earned India's first Paris 2024 quota at the 2022 ISSF World Championships but did not make the final team after national trials. Instead, Prithviraj Tondaiman was given the quota in the category. For the first time, India secured a quota in every Olympic shooting category.
Race walkers Priyanka Goswami and Akshdeep Singh were the first Indians to qualify for athletics events at Paris 2024. Four Indian athletes met the qualifying standard for the men's 20km walk, with one making the cut through world rankings. Each national federation can send a maximum of three athletes per event, so Akshdeep, Vikash, and Paramjeet Singh were selected, while Ram Baboo and Suraj Panwar missed out. Priyanka and Akshdeep also earned a quota for India in the mixed relay marathon race walk event, but Suraj will partner Priyanka in Paris.
In women's 57kg boxing, Parveen Hooda originally secured the quota at the 2023 Asian Games but was suspended for whereabouts failures. Jasmine Lamboria then secured the quota at the Olympic qualifiers in Bangkok in June.
Here is the complete list of Indian athletes who have qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024
Archery:
Dhiraj Bommadevara: Men's team
Tarundeep Rai: Men's team
Pravin Jadhav: Men's team
Bhajan Kaur: Women's team
Deepika Kumari: Women's team
Ankita Bhakat: Women's team
Athletics:
Akshdeep Singh: Men's 20km race walk
Vikash Singh: Men's 20km race walk
Paramjeet Singh Bisht: Men's 20km race walk
Priyanka Goswami: Women's 20km race walk
Avinash Sable: Men's 3000m steeplechase
Parul Chaudhary: Women's 3000m steeplechase, women's 5000m steeplechase
Jyothi Yarraji: Women's 100m hurdles
Kiran Pahal: Women's 400m
Tajinderpal Singh Toor: Men's shot put
Abha Khatua: Women's shot put
Neeraj Chopra: Men's javelin throw
Kishore Jena: Men's javelin throw
Annu Rani: Women's javelin throw
Sarvesh Kushare: Men's high jump
Praveen Chithravel: Men's triple jump
Abdulla Aboobacker: Men's triple jump
Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Muhammed Ajmal, Amoj Jacob, Santhosh Tamilarasan, and Rajesh Ramesh: Men's 4x400m relay
Mijo Chaco Kurian: 4x400m relay and 4x400m mixed relay
Vidhya Ramaraj, Jyothika Sri Dandi, MR Poovamma, Subha Venkatesan, and Prachi: Women's 4x400m relay
Prachi: 4x400m mixed relay
Priyanka Goswami/Suraj Panwar: Race walk mixed marathon
Badminton:
H.S Prannoy: Men's singles
Lakshya Sen: Men's singles
P.V Sindhu: Women's singles
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty: Men's doubles
Ashwini Ponappa and Tanisha Crasto: Women's doubles
Boxing:
Nikhat Zareen: Women's 50kg
Amit Phangal: Men's 51kg
Nishant Dev: Men's 71kg
Preeti Pawar: Women's 54kg
Lovlina Borgohain: Women's 75kg
Jaismine Lamboria: Women's 57kg
Equestrian:
Anush Agarwalla: Dressage
Golf:
Subhankar Sharma: Men's golf
Gaganjeet Bhullar: Men's golf
Aditi Ashok: Women's golf
Diksha Dagar: Women's golf
Hockey:
P.R Sreejesh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rogidas, Harmanpreet Singh(c), Sumit, Sanjay, Rajkumar Pal, Shamsher Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh: Men's hockey team
Judo:
Tulika Mann: Women's 78kg
Rowing:
Balraj Panwar: M1x
Sailing:
Vishnu Saravanan: Men's one person dinghy
Nethra Kumanan: Women's one person dinghy
Shooting:
Prithviraj Tondaiman: Men's trap
Rajeshwari Kumari: Women's trap
Shreyasi Singh: Women's trap
Anantjeet Singh Naruka: Men's skeet
Raiza Dhillon: Women's skeet
Maheshwari Chauhan: Women's skeet
Anantjeet Singh Naruka/Maheshwari Chauhan: Skeet mixed team
Sandeep Singh: Men's 10m air rifle
Arjun Babuta: Men's 10m air rifle
Elavenil Valarivan: Women's 10m air rifle
Ramita Jindal: Women's 10m air rifle
Swapnil Kusale: Men's 50m rifle 3 position
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar: Men's 50m rifle 3 position
Sift Kaur Samra: Women's 50m rifle 3 positions
Anjum Moudgil: Women's 50m rifle 3 positions
Sandeep Singh/Elavenil Valarivan: 10m air rifle mixed team
Arjun Babuta/Ramita Jindal: 10m air rifle mixed team
Arjun Cheema: Men's 10m air pistol
Sarabjot Singh: Men's 10m air pistol
Manu Bhaker: Women's 10m air pistol
Rhythm Sangwam: Women's 10m air pistol
Vijayveer Sidhu: Men's 25m rapid fire pistol
Anish Bhanwala: Men's 25m rapid fire pistol
Manu Bhaker: Women's 25m pistol
Esha Singh: Women's 25m pistol
Sarabjot Singh/Manu Bhaker: 10m air pistol mixed team
Arjun Cheema/Rhythm Sangwam: 10m air pistol mixed team
Swimming:
Dhinidhi Desinghu: Women's 200m freestyle
Srihari Nataraj: Men's 100m backstroke
Table Tennis:
Sharath Kamal: Men's singles and men's team
Harmeet Desai: Men's singles and men's team
Manav Thakkar: Men's team
Manika Batra: Women's singles and women's team
Sreeja Akula: Women's singles and women's team
Archana Kamath: Women's team
Tennis:
Sumit Nagal: Men's singles
Rohan Bopanna and Sriram Balaji: Men's doubles
Weightlifting:
Mirabai Chanu: Women's 49kg
Wrestling:
Aman Sehrawat: Men's freestyle 57kg
Vinesh Phogat: Women's 50kg
Anshu Malik: Women's 57kg
Nisha Dahiya: Women's 68kg
Reetika Hooda: Women's 76kg
Antim Phangal: Women's 53kg
