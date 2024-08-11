Paris Olympics 2024 Closing Ceremony Free Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Live On TV, Mobile Apps, Online

Paris Olympics is finally coming to an end after nearly three weeks of exciting sports action, the Paris 2024 Olympics will wrap up with a spectacular Closing Ceremony at the Stade de France. Scheduled for Monday, August 12, at 12:30 AM IST, this final celebration will differ from the Opening Ceremony's River Seine extravaganza. Instead, it will take place within the renowned Stade de France, where 80,000 attendees will gather to honor the athletes and the host city.

Indian sporting stars PR Sreejesh and Manu Bhaker have been chosen as the flag-bearers for India in the Parade of Nations. Sreejesh, affectionately known as the 'Wall of India,' concluded his distinguished hockey career with a bronze medal. His exceptional performance in the bronze medal match against Spain, which ended in a 2-1 victory, and his crucial saves in the quarter-final shootout against Great Britain were instrumental in India's success.

Manu Bhaker made history by becoming the first Indian to win two medals in a single Olympic Games. She secured a bronze in the 10m air pistol event and another bronze in the 10m air pistol mixed team event alongside Sarabjot Singh.

The Closing Ceremony will also feature the ceremonial extinguishing of the Olympic Flame and the official handover of the Olympic Flag to the Los Angeles 2028 Organizing Committee, marking the transition to the next Summer Games.

French theatre director Thomas Jolly is leading the artistic direction for the ceremony, which is expected to showcase a blend of French and American cultures. Although many details remain under wraps, the ceremony, titled 'Records,' promises to include aerial performances, dazzling lighting effects, and appearances by various celebrities, ensuring a memorable conclusion to the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The Paris Olympics will be telecast live on the Sports 18 network in India.

The Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony will take place at the Stade de France in Paris.

The closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics will be streamed live on JioCinema and telecast on Sports 18 from 12:30 AM IST.

Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony will take place on Sunday (August 11).

The Paris Olympics will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website for free.