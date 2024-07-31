The excitement continues to build at the Paris Olympics 2024 as Indian athletes gear up for another thrilling day of competition. With a schedule packed with high-stakes matches and potential medal-winning performances, Day 5 promises to be a landmark moment for India's contingent. From the badminton courts to the boxing ring, Indian athletes are poised to make a mark on the global stage.

Shuttlers Ready to Soar: Sindhu, Lakshya, and Prannoy in Focus

India's badminton stars PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, and HS Prannoy are set to captivate fans with their performances in the singles events. Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medalist, started her campaign on a high note, defeating Maldives' Fathimath Abdul Razzaq in straight games. She now faces Estonia's Kristin Kuuba in what promises to be a riveting encounter. Sindhu's experience and determination will be crucial as she aims to secure another podium finish for India.

In the men's category, Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy are also set for challenging matches. Lakshya, known for his agility and tactical prowess, will take on Indonesia's Jonatan Christie. Prannoy, another seasoned player, faces Vietnam's Duc Phat Le. Both matches are critical for India's hopes in badminton, with fans eagerly awaiting the outcome.

Shooting for Success: Aiming for the Podium

The shooting range has already been a fruitful venue for India, with Bhanu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh clinching a bronze medal in the mixed 10m air pistol event. On Day 5, the spotlight shifts to Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Swapnil Kusale, who will compete in the 50m rifle 3 Positions Men's Qualification round. Additionally, Shreyasi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumari will represent India in the Women's Trap Qualification, aiming to add to India's medal tally.

Boxing: Lovlina Borgohain's Quest for Glory

Lovlina Borgohain, a bronze medalist from Tokyo 2020, is set to begin her campaign in Paris with a bout against Norway's Sunniva Hofstad. Lovlina's journey has been one of resilience and determination, and she enters the ring with hopes of bettering her previous performance. Her bout is one of the most anticipated events for Indian fans, who are eager to see her secure another medal.

Table Tennis: Sreeja Akula's Moment to Shine

Young table tennis sensation Sreeja Akula will face Singapore's Jian Zeng in the Women's Singles Round of 32. Sreeja's rise in the sport has been meteoric, and this match presents a crucial opportunity for her to showcase her skills on the Olympic stage. A win here could propel her into the spotlight, marking a significant milestone in her career.

Archery and Equestrian: The Pursuit of Excellence

Indian archers Deepika Kumari and Tarundeep Rai are set to compete in the 1/32 Elimination rounds of their respective categories. Deepika, a seasoned campaigner, faces Estonia's Reena Parnat, while Tarundeep will go head-to-head with Great Britain's Tom Hall. In equestrian, Anush Agarwalla will participate in the Dressage Individual Grand Prix, representing India's aspirations in this discipline.

Shooting

50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Qualification

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar — 12:30 PM

Swapnil Kusale — 12:30 PM

Women's Trap Qualification

Shreyasi Singh — 12:30 PM

Rajeshwari Kumari — 12:30 PM

Badminton

Women's Singles (Group Stage)

PV Sindhu vs Kristin Kuuba (Estonia) — 12:50 PM

Men's Singles (Group Stage)

Lakshya Sen vs Jonatan Christie (Indonesia) — 1:40 PM

HS Prannoy vs Duc Phat Le (Vietnam) — 11:00 PM

Table Tennis

Women's Singles Round of 32

Sreeja Akula vs Jian Zeng (Singapore) — 2:20 PM

Boxing

Women's 75kg Round of 16

Lovlina Borgohain vs Sunniva Hofstad (Norway) — 3:50 PM

Men's 71kg Round of 16

Nishant Dev vs Jose Gabriel Rodriguez Tenorio (Ecuador) — 12:18 AM (August 1)

Archery

Women's Individual 1/32 Elimination Round

Deepika Kumari vs Reena Parnat (Estonia) — 3:56 PM

Men's Individual 1/32 Elimination Round

Tarundeep Rai vs Tom Hall (Great Britain) — 9:15 PM

Equestrian

Dressage Individual Grand Prix Day 2

Anush Agarwalla — 1:30 PM