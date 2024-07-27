Paris Olympics 2024 India Day 1 Schedule: Focus On Indian Shooters And Men’s Hockey Team- Live Streaming Details Here

India’s shooters, shuttlers and the men’s hockey team will be in action on Day 1 of the 2024 Paris Olympics on Saturday. The day begins with the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event, featuring Ramita Jindal and Arjun Babuta, as well as Elavenil Valarivan and Sandeep Singh, who will carry India’s hopes for medals. The top four teams from the qualifiers will advance to the medal matches later in the day, with the top two competing for gold and the remaining two for bronze. In addition, Arjun Singh Cheema, Sarabjot Singh, Manu Bhaker, and Rhythm Sangwan will participate in the 10m Air Pistol qualifiers.

India's shooting team had the largest representation at Tokyo 2020, with 15 athletes. Despite high expectations, only pistol shooter Saurabh Chaudhary reached the finals, while rifle shooters underperformed.

Paris Olympics 2024: India's Complete Schedule For Day 1

Shooting

10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification: Sandeep-Elavenil and Arjun-Ramita at 12:30 PM

10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Gold and Bronze Medal Matches: 2:00 PM

10m Air Pistol Men’s Qualification: Arjun Singh Cheema and Sarabjot Singh at 2:00 PM

10m Air Pistol Women’s Qualification: Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan at 4:00 PM

Boxing

Women’s 54kg prelims round of 32 — Preethi Pawar vs Thi Kim Ah Vo — 12.02 am (28 July)

Badminton

Men’s Singles Group Match: Lakshya Sen vs Kevin Cordon (Guatemala) at 7:10 PM

Men’s Doubles Group Match: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar (France) at 8:00 PM

Women’s Doubles Group Match: Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto vs Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong (Korea) at 11:50 PM

Hockey

Men’s Pool B Match: India vs New Zealand at 9:00 PM

Tennis

Men’s Doubles First Round: Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji vs Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Fabien Reboul at approximately 4:30 PM

Table Tennis

Men’s Singles Preliminary Round: Harmeet Desai vs Zaid Abo Yaman at 7:15 PM

Rowing

Men’s Singles Sculls Heats: Balraj Panwar (Heat 1) at 12:30 PM

Paris Olympics 2024: Live Streaming Information

Fans can catch the action of the 2024 Paris Olympics on various Sports18 TV channels. For live streaming, the JioCinema mobile app and website offer free access to the events.