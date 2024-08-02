Paris Olympics 2024 India’s August 02 Schedule: List Of Events, Time In IST, Medals, Where To Watch Live Streaming

Paris Olympics 2024: Swapnil Kusale, hailing from Kolhapur, made a remarkable statement at the Paris Games 2024 by winning a historic bronze medal on Thursday. Displaying incredible composure during the final, Kusale scored an aggregate of 451.4 to secure a podium finish and boost India's medal tally to three bronze medals. On Day 6 of the Olympics, India climbed to 42nd place in the medal standings.

PV Sindhu Crashed Out Of Paris Olympics 2024

However, Day 6 brings some disappointment for India as badminton stars PV Sindhu, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, and Chirag Shetty were knocked out of the competition. Sindhu, a silver and bronze medalist in previous Olympics, lost to China's world number nine He Bingjiao in the women’s singles pre-quarterfinals. Satwik and Chirag also faced defeat in the men’s doubles quarterfinals, ending their Olympic journey.

Manu Bhaker Aims To Win Another Medal

Looking ahead, Manu Bhaker aims for another medal as she competes in the women's 25m pistol qualification on Friday. Bhaker, who has already won two bronze medals in Paris, will be joined by Esha Singh in the event. Shooter Anantjeet Singh Naruka will be competing alone in the men's skeet qualification. In hockey, Harmanpreet Singh’s team will face Australia after a narrow 1-2 loss to Belgium. Additionally, athletes Ankita Dhyani, Parul Chaudhary, and Tajinderpal Singh Toor will represent India in the athletics events.

India's Complete Schedule For Day 7, August 2 At Paris Olympics 2024

Golf

Men's Individual Finals (Round 2): Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar - 12.30 pm

Shooting

Women's 25m Pistol Qualification Precision: Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker - 12.30 pm

Men's Skeet Qualification Day 1: Anantjeet Singh Naruka - 1.00 pm

Archery

Mixed Team (1/8 Eliminations): India (Dhiraj Bommadevara and Ankita Bhakat) vs Indonesia - 1.19 pm

Rowing

Men's Single Sculls Finals (Final D): Balraj Panwar - 1.48 pm

Judo

Women's 78kg (Elimination round of 32): Tulika Mann vs Idalys Ortiz (Cuba) - 2.12 pm

Sailing

Women's Dinghy (Race 3): Nethra Kumanan - 3.45 pm

Women's Dinghy (Race 4): Nethra Kumanan - 4.53 pm

Men's Dinghy (Race 3): Vishnu Saravanan - 7.05 pm

Men's Dinghy (Race 4): Vishnu Saravanan - 8.15 pm

Hockey

Men's Tournament (Group stage): India vs Australia - 4.45 pm

Badminton

Men's singles quarterfinals: Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien Chen (Chinese Taipei)-- 6:30pm

Athletics

Women's 5,000m (Heat 1): Ankita Dhyani - 9.40 pm

Women's 5,000m (Heat 2): Parul Chaudhary - 10.06 pm

Men's Shot Put (Qualification): Tajinderpal Singh Toor - 11.40 pm

Which TV channels will live telecast the August 2, Paris Olympics 2024 matches in India?

Live coverage of the Paris Olympics in 2024 will be available on the Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2 HD/SD, VH1, MTV, Colors networks, and Sports 18 3 HD/SD channels.

Where to watch live streaming of the August 2, Paris Olympics 2024 matches in India?

The 2024 Paris Olympics will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.