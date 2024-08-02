Paris Olympics 2024 India’s August 02 Schedule: List Of Events, Time In IST, Medals, Where To Watch Live Streaming
On Day 7 of the Paris Olympics 2024, India’s schedule features key events including Manu Bhaker in women's 25m pistol qualification and Balraj Panwar in men's single sculls finals. Scroll down to check India's complete schedule for today August 02.
Paris Olympics 2024: Swapnil Kusale, hailing from Kolhapur, made a remarkable statement at the Paris Games 2024 by winning a historic bronze medal on Thursday. Displaying incredible composure during the final, Kusale scored an aggregate of 451.4 to secure a podium finish and boost India's medal tally to three bronze medals. On Day 6 of the Olympics, India climbed to 42nd place in the medal standings.
PV Sindhu Crashed Out Of Paris Olympics 2024
However, Day 6 brings some disappointment for India as badminton stars PV Sindhu, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, and Chirag Shetty were knocked out of the competition. Sindhu, a silver and bronze medalist in previous Olympics, lost to China's world number nine He Bingjiao in the women’s singles pre-quarterfinals. Satwik and Chirag also faced defeat in the men’s doubles quarterfinals, ending their Olympic journey.
Manu Bhaker Aims To Win Another Medal
Looking ahead, Manu Bhaker aims for another medal as she competes in the women's 25m pistol qualification on Friday. Bhaker, who has already won two bronze medals in Paris, will be joined by Esha Singh in the event. Shooter Anantjeet Singh Naruka will be competing alone in the men's skeet qualification. In hockey, Harmanpreet Singh’s team will face Australia after a narrow 1-2 loss to Belgium. Additionally, athletes Ankita Dhyani, Parul Chaudhary, and Tajinderpal Singh Toor will represent India in the athletics events.
India's Complete Schedule For Day 7, August 2 At Paris Olympics 2024
Golf
Men's Individual Finals (Round 2): Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar - 12.30 pm
Shooting
Women's 25m Pistol Qualification Precision: Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker - 12.30 pm
Men's Skeet Qualification Day 1: Anantjeet Singh Naruka - 1.00 pm
Archery
Mixed Team (1/8 Eliminations): India (Dhiraj Bommadevara and Ankita Bhakat) vs Indonesia - 1.19 pm
Rowing
Men's Single Sculls Finals (Final D): Balraj Panwar - 1.48 pm
Judo
Women's 78kg (Elimination round of 32): Tulika Mann vs Idalys Ortiz (Cuba) - 2.12 pm
Sailing
Women's Dinghy (Race 3): Nethra Kumanan - 3.45 pm
Women's Dinghy (Race 4): Nethra Kumanan - 4.53 pm
Men's Dinghy (Race 3): Vishnu Saravanan - 7.05 pm
Men's Dinghy (Race 4): Vishnu Saravanan - 8.15 pm
Hockey
Men's Tournament (Group stage): India vs Australia - 4.45 pm
Badminton
Men's singles quarterfinals: Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien Chen (Chinese Taipei)-- 6:30pm
Athletics
Women's 5,000m (Heat 1): Ankita Dhyani - 9.40 pm
Women's 5,000m (Heat 2): Parul Chaudhary - 10.06 pm
Men's Shot Put (Qualification): Tajinderpal Singh Toor - 11.40 pm
Which TV channels will live telecast the August 2, Paris Olympics 2024 matches in India?
Live coverage of the Paris Olympics in 2024 will be available on the Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2 HD/SD, VH1, MTV, Colors networks, and Sports 18 3 HD/SD channels.
Where to watch live streaming of the August 2, Paris Olympics 2024 matches in India?
The 2024 Paris Olympics will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.
