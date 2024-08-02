Paris Olympics 2024 India’s August 2 Schedule: List Of Events, Time In IST, Medals, Where To Watch Live Streaming

As the Paris Olympics 2024 reaches its seventh day, Indian athletes are poised for a day full of thrilling competitions. From shooting to judo, and archery to badminton, August 2 promises to showcase India’s diverse sporting talent. Here’s a comprehensive look at the schedule and what to expect from our athletes on this action-packed day.

Also Read: Meet Kim Ye-ji, Paris Olympics 2024 Viral Star Who Won Silver In 10-Meter Air Pistol - In Pics

Golf: Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar’s Pursuit Continues

The day begins with golf, where Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar will take part in the Men’s Individual Stroke Play Round 2 at 12:30 PM IST. After a challenging first round, both golfers are eager to make their mark and advance in the competition. Their performances will be crucial in determining their standings in the tournament.

Shooting: Manu Bhaker and Esha Singh Aim for Success

At 12:30 PM IST, shooting enthusiasts will turn their attention to Manu Bhaker and Esha Singh, who will compete in the Women’s 25m Pistol Qualification (Precision). Bhaker, already a two-time bronze medalist at these Games, will look to continue her strong showing, while Singh will aim to make an impact in this crucial qualification round. Later, they will return for the Rapid Qualification round at 3:30 PM IST.

Archery: Mixed Team’s Exciting Matches

Archery fans should keep an eye on the Recurve Mixed Team event. At 1:19 PM IST, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Ankita Bhakat will face Diananda Choirunisa and Arif Pangestu of Indonesia in the 1/8 Eliminations. Depending on their performance, they may advance to the Quarterfinals, scheduled for 5:45 PM IST, and potentially reach the Semifinals at 7:01 PM IST. The stakes are high as they aim for a place in the Gold Medal Match at 8:13 PM IST.

Judo: Tulika Maan’s Olympic Debut

Tulika Maan will make her Olympic debut in judo, competing in the Women’s +78kg category. Her matches will commence at 1:30 PM IST against Idalys Ortiz of Cuba in the Elimination Round of 32. Should she advance, she will continue competing in the Elimination Round of 16 at 2:30 PM IST, followed by the Quarterfinals at 3:30 PM IST, and potentially the Semifinals and Bronze Medal Match later in the evening. Maan’s progress will be closely watched as she strives for a podium finish.

Sailing: Nethra Kumanan and Vishnu Saravanan’s Races

Sailing events will feature Nethra Kumanan in the Women’s Dinghy Race 3 & 4 at 3:45 PM IST. Meanwhile, Vishnu Saravanan will compete in the Men’s Dinghy Race 3 & 4 at 7:05 PM IST. Both sailors are expected to put in strong performances as they navigate the waters of the Seine.

Badminton: Lakshya Sen’s Quarterfinal Clash

At 6:30 PM IST, rising badminton star Lakshya Sen will face off against Chou Tien Chen from Chinese Taipei in the Men’s Singles Quarterfinals. Sen, who has been impressive throughout the tournament, will need to maintain his high level of play to advance to the semifinals and possibly secure a medal.

Athletics: Key Races in the Evening

The athletics events will be highlighted by several key races later in the day. Ankita Dhyani will compete in the Women’s 5000m Heat 1 at 9:40 PM IST, followed by Parul Chaudhary in Heat 2 at 10:06 PM IST. Tajinderpal Singh Toor will close the day with the Men’s Shot Put Qualification at 11:40 PM IST. These events will be critical in determining India’s prospects in track and field.

India's Schedule Today At Paris Olympics

Golf

12:30 PM IST: Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar in Men’s Individual Stroke Play Round 2

Shooting

12:30 PM IST: Manu Bhaker and Esha Singh in Women’s 25m Pistol Qualification (Precision)

3:30 PM IST: Manu Bhaker and Esha Singh in Women’s 25m Pistol Qualification (Rapid)

Archery

1:19 PM IST: Dhiraj Bommadevara/Ankita Bhakat vs Diananda Choirunisa/Arif Pangestu (Indonesia) in Recurve Mixed Team 1/8 Eliminations

5:45 PM IST: Dhiraj Bommadevara/Ankita Bhakat in Recurve Mixed Team Quarterfinals (If qualified)

7:01 PM IST: Dhiraj Bommadevara/Ankita Bhakat in Recurve Mixed Team Semifinals (If qualified)

8:13 PM IST: Dhiraj Bommadevara/Ankita Bhakat in Recurve Mixed Team - Gold Medal Match (If qualified)

Judo

1:30 PM IST: Tulika Maan vs Idalys Ortiz (Cuba) in Women’s +78kg Elimination Round of 32

2:30 PM IST: Tulika Maan in Women’s +78kg Elimination Round of 16 (If qualified)

3:30 PM IST: Tulika Maan in Women’s +78kg Elimination Quarterfinals (If qualified)

7:30 PM IST: Tulika Maan in Women’s +78kg Repechage Contest or Semifinals (If qualified)

7:45 PM IST: Tulika Maan in Women’s +78kg - Bronze Medal Match (If semifinals lost)

8:15 PM IST: Tulika Maan in Women’s +78kg Final (If qualified)

Sailing

3:45 PM IST: Nethra Kumanan in Women’s Dinghy Race 3 & 4

7:05 PM IST: Vishnu Saravanan in Men’s Dinghy Race 3 & 4

Hockey

4:45 PM IST: India vs Australia in Men’s Pool B

Badminton

6:30 PM IST: Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien Chen (Chinese Taipei) in Men’s Singles Quarterfinals

Athletics

9:40 PM IST: Ankita Dhyani in Women’s 5000m Heat 1

10:06 PM IST: Parul Chaudhary in Women’s 5000m Heat 2

11:40 PM IST: Tajinderpal Singh Toor in Men’s Shot Put Qualification